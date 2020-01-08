Milwaukee medical examiner sells crime scene beach towels

Loading...

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office distributed towels at a forensics seminar in November. After putting the remaining towels on sale for $ 20 each, the towels sold out within a day. (Photo: Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office)

Milwaukee County medical examiner’s beach towels, with yellow crime scene tape and the outline of a body, quickly sold out on Wednesday.

Within 24 hours of the office posting on Facebook about the sale of the towels – which also have the office logo – a steady stream of people stopped by the forensic office on West Highland Avenue to buy them for 20 $ each.

The towels were distributed in November to more than 200 participants in the annual Milwaukee forensic pathology seminar, said Karen Domagalski, director of operations for the medical examiner’s office.

There were approximately 75 leftover from the conference, so the medical examiner decided to sell the towels in cash only. In addition, they were to be picked up in person.

“Other forensic and coroner’s offices sell similar items,” said Domagalski. “We got the idea from them.”

Towels sold at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Some comments were left on Facebook, including: “I need them, they’re amazing” and “More to come?”

Domagalski said there are no plans to create more beach towels.

