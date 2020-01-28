CLOSE

Milwaukee County medical examiner identified 53-year-old Anthony Barnes as the person who was killed in a hit and run incident while riding a bicycle early Sunday morning.

According to the medical examiner’s report, the firefighters intervened on the streets of North 35th and West Wright streets at around 1:30 a.m., where they found Barnes about 30 feet from his bike, with no pulse.

Paramedics tried to save lives, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

A pole camera at the northeast corner of the intersection filmed the incident.

Barnes was riding his bike west on West Wright Street in dark clothes without lights and helmets.

The video showed two vehicles heading south on 35th Street North at high speed one behind the other. The second car bypassed the first car and the first car struck Barnes and his bike in the southwest corner of the intersection.

The impacting vehicle then fled.

Police said on Monday that a suspect was in detention but did not provide any additional information.

