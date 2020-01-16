Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Reports Nearly $ 1 Million in Campaign Money

CLOSEBuy a photo

Mayor Tom Barrett addresses journalists at city hall. (Photo: Alison Dirr)

Milwaukee’s mayor Tom Barrett has nearly $ 1 million in cash before next month’s primary elections.

Barrett, who is running for his fifth term as mayor, has continued to outperform his opponents. He had $ 979,363.50 in hand at the end of December, of which $ 265,299.02 was raised between July 1 and December 31.

That total means he leads his closest competitor by around $ 480,000, according to campaign finance reports tabled on Wednesday.

Ald. Tony Zielinski said he had $ 498,721.95 in cash and raised $ 30,340.77 in the second half. The amount includes $ 300,000 he lent to his campaign.

Zielinski, who has represented his district on the south side at the Joint Council since 2004, launched his mayoral race in late 2017.

Senator Lena Taylor said she collected $ 41,464.31 in the last six months of 2019, which includes a loan of $ 20,852.73 from her mother. Taylor had only $ 7,121.38 in cash at the end of December.

Paul Rasky, the fourth candidate, filed a statement showing no activity during the campaign funding deposit period.

The election of the mayor, as well as those of the city prosecutor, the controller, the treasurer and all the Aldermanic districts will take place on April 7. The primary will be held on February 18.

Contact Mary Spicuzza at (414) 224-2324 or mary.spicuzza@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MSpicuzzaMJS or Facebook at facebook.com/mary.spicuzza.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/16/milwaukee-mayor-tom-barrett-reports-nearly-1-million-campaign-cash/ 4489808002 /