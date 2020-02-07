Milwaukee Mayor criticizes police promotion of retired captain

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-police-department%2Csalaries-and-wages&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and Regina Howard, far left, who heads the department’s Office of Management, Analysis and Planning, listen to questions from the Fire and Police Commission during a December meeting. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has promoted a former retired police captain to an assistant chief, meaning she will get a pay raise and continue to pull her retirement – a move that has received criticism from Mayor Tom Barrett.

Barrett said he focused on the policy issue of promoting someone who is already collecting a city pension and not commenting on a person’s qualifications.

“This is very unfair for the taxpayers of this city, at a time when we were forced to cut police officers, to get someone from the command staff to earn more than $ 100,000 and get a full pension,” Barrett said.

The mayor made his remarks at the end of Thursday after the City Fire and Police Commission approved Morales’s appointment of Regina Howard as assistant chief.

In 2017, Howard retired as Milwaukee police chief, in charge of the Office of Management, Analysis and Planning. Morales hired her back to her former position as a citizen in 2018 – a movement Barrett then criticized.

Since then, Howard has drawn an annual salary of around $ 80,000 and collected her pension, which is around $ 87,000 annually according to city reports. She cannot build up a second pension, city officials have said.

The wage range for assistant chiefs is between $ 103,000 and $ 145,000 annually.

The Fire and Police Commission also approved Morales’ alternative choice for assistant chief: Christopher Domagalski, chief of police at Sheboygan.

Domagalski spent 18 years in the division and was most recently captain of District 3, before being hired in 2010 as head of Sheboygan.

He did not withdraw from the Milwaukee police and does not collect a pension. He continues to build up a city of Milwaukee retirement when he returns as an assistant chief.

The department usually has three assistant chiefs. Howard and Domagalski join assistant chief Michael Brunson at that rank. The posts were empty after the retirement of Assistant Chiefs Raymond Banks and Steve Caballero in recent months.

Brunson oversees the patrol activities, including the commanders at district level. Howard will oversee the administration office and Domagalski will oversee the Criminal Investigation Bureau, said Nick DeSiato, Chief of Staff at Morales.

The Administration Office includes internal affairs, risk management, training, archive management and human resources, while the Criminal Investigation Office is home to most of the department’s investigators investigating murders, theft and sensitive crimes.

Howard is sworn in on Friday morning and her promotion is in effect on Sunday, DeSiato said. Her replacement at the Office of Management, Analysis and Planning has not been mentioned, he said.

Domagalski takes his position on March 9.

In anticipation of Thursday’s meeting, the Milwaukee Police Department refused to answer questions, including the number of applicants for the open posts and why Morales chose these candidates. There was no public discussion of the candidates at the committee meeting, and when a reporter tried to ask Morales about his post-meeting appointments, he did not take any questions.

In a letter to the committee, Morales wrote that his decision came after a selection process with an evaluation of the training and experience of the candidates, as well as an interview.

The assistant chiefs who retired had spent their entire career with the Milwaukee police. As such, Caballero receives approximately $ 101,000 annually and it is estimated that banks receive up to $ 108,000 a year through the pension system, according to data from the city employees’ pension system.

Contact Ashley Luthern at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/02/07/milwaukee-mayor-criticizes-police-promotion-retired-captain/4677443002/