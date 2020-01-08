Milwaukee mayor and county executive races head to primaries

Loading...

The Milwaukee County Courthouse houses the County Supervisory Board and the County Election Commission. (Photo: Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Races for the Milwaukee County Executive, the Mayor of Milwaukee and a host of others are on the way for the primary elections of what will be a busy election year.

The deadline for submitting applications was Tuesday. If they have enough signatures and meet all other filing requirements, their names will be listed on the ballot.

The primary will take place on February 18. On April 7, residents will vote in local elections – the same day they can vote for presidential candidates.

Election officials expect a high turnout in the April general election which will include not only non-partisan municipal and county races, but a race for the State Supreme Court and the Wisconsin presidential primary.

“In 2016, I think we saw a record turnout in the state, and probably also in the city of Milwaukee, for participation in the presidential primary,” said the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, Neil Albrecht. “I think given the likelihood of a robust Democratic primary, and the city of Milwaukee tending to vote … a Democratic majority, we will see something similar in 2020.”

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson echoed Albrecht’s assessment, saying that in the April 2016 election, the county had registered approximately 58% voter turnout.

He expects the number to be even higher this year, perhaps as high as 65%. Christenson’s prediction is based on the number of candidates running for the Democratic Party presidential candidate, the race for the county executive and a race for the state’s Supreme Court.

Seven candidates have submitted signatures to run for office in the county executive, which was vacated after county executive Chris Abele announced in October that he would not seek re-election.

The incumbents are not seeking re-election to five seats on the Milwaukee County Supervisory Board – districts 1, 4, 6, 11 and 18.

The chairman of the Milwaukee County Supervisory Board, Theodore Lipscomb Sr., who represents District 1, is a candidate for the county executive. Rather, District 4 supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic seeks to represent the 14th district of Milwaukee on the city’s joint council.

None of the other 13 incumbent county supervisors have challengers.

State Representative David Crowley, Mayor of Glendale, Bryan Kennedy, State Senator Chris Larson, Lipscomb, Purnima Nath, Milwaukee County Transit System Bus Driver Yaghnam F. Yaghnam and Milwaukee County Director of Child Support Services Jim Sullivan submitted signatures.

Peggy Wittman, an employee of the clerk of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court and the first to file papers to report to headquarters, abandoned the race because she had not obtained enough signatures. She approved of Kennedy and stated that she was running for an alder at West Allis.

The Lipscomb campaign announced Tuesday that it has received approval from US representative Gwen Moore. Moore had supported Larson in his attempt to overthrow Abele in 2016.

Larson received approval from Senator LaTonya Johnson, state officials Jonathan Brostoff and Christine Sinicki, and the American Federation of Teachers in Local 212.

In the city, six candidates have filed papers for the mayoral race: the mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, Ald. Tony Zielinski, Senator Lena Taylor, Paul Rasky, David King and Ramone Williams.

Zielinski lists among its endorsements the Milwaukee Police Association and other law enforcement organizations.

Alds. Bob Donovan of district 8 and Zielinski of district 14 are not candidates for re-election to their Aldermanic seats.

Controller Martin Matson is also not running.

Alds. Cavalier Johnson from district 2, Robert Bauman from district 4 and José Pérez from district 12 presented themselves without objection.

Election officials in Milwaukee are also monitoring the legal battle over an effort to remove people who may have moved from the electoral lists. Authorities estimate that more than one in ten registered voters in Milwaukee would be affected.

“Obviously, we are very concerned,” said Albrecht. “We really don’t know at this stage how things will turn out in the courts.”

He noted the approach of high voter turnout elections, including the February primary.

Milwaukee County is working on a campaign urging voters to “know before you go,” said Chief Electoral Officer Julietta Henry.

Officials want people to check if they are registered on www.myvote.wi.gov and make sure that if they are not registered, they have a photo ID and proof of residence to register. Wisconsin residents can register at the polls and online.

