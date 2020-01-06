Loading...

A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee was charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 14-month-old child in his care.

James Johnson has been charged with reckless homicide, child neglect and two counts of physical abuse for bite marks found on the child.

According to a criminal complaint, two police officers were sent to a house in block 4600 at N 25 St. St. January 1 at 7:11 p.m. where a 14-month-old child did not respond with significant bruises on his face. The child was declared dead at 7:22 p.m.

According to the complaint, the mother told the police that she had left the child in the care of her boyfriend while she was at work, and that the child was well before his departure at 10 a.m. 45 and that it was fine again at 10.55 am when she answered Johnson’s Facetime conversation.

At 12:13 p.m. the mother texted Johnson and asked what they were doing. An hour later, Johnson replied that the baby was sleeping, according to the complaint.

At 6:35 p.m. Johnson called the mother and asked if the baby was sleeping hard. She asked Johnson to shake the baby and he would wake up, but it didn’t work when Johnson tried.

At that time, Johnson told the mother that the baby had fallen face down in front of the mother’s bed in the basement earlier in the day.

According to the complaint, the mother left work early worried about her child and found the bruised baby lying on his back with his mouth open. She picked up the child and he was cold to the touch and showed no signs of life. The mother yelled at her family to call 911 and yelled at Johnson to leave.

Police said they had investigated the basement bedroom, which contained a “Pack ‘n Play” and a box spring with a mattress on top, which was the mother’s bed. The top of the bed was 1 foot 4 inches from the floor, which police said resulted in a very minor fall.

Police said the baby’s body had significant bruises on his head and face and human bite marks on his left arm, back and leg.

Based on the initial investigation, the police attempted to arrest Johnson and could not find him in four different locations. Johnson finally surrendered.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy and concluded that the cause of death was blunt trauma and found the death a homicide.

On January 2, detectives interviewed Johnson and he first told police that the baby had fallen out of bed at 6 p.m.

The complaint says that the police confronted Johnson about the extent of the child’s injuries and that the timing was not plausible, with the mother finding the baby dead just after 7 p.m.

Johnson then admitted, according to the complaint, that he had become frustrated with the child between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. after the child has cried for more than an hour.

According to the complaint, Johnson said that he bit the baby because of the crying, then hit the child several times on the head with an open hand and punched him in the leg with a closed fist. After Johnson hit the child several times, the boy stopped crying and fell asleep, he told police.

A few hours later, Johnson was unable to wake the child and the boy showed no signs of life. Johnson did not call 911 or ask for help, other than calling the mother to inform her that the baby did not wake up from a nap.

The charges and punishments against Johnson are as follows:

Reckless first degree murder punishable by up to 60 years in prison

Neglecting a child – the consequence is death, up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $ 100,000

Two counts of physical abuse of a child. Each count is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of $ 10,000

