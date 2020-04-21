Milwaukee male shot brother 13 moments, instructed law enforcement he’d do it all over again

Close

Darrell Williams (Image: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Place of work)

Soon after shooting his brother 13 occasions over a disagreement, Darrell Williams told law enforcement that if he experienced the opportunity to do it again, he would, in accordance to court documents.

Darrell Williams, 25, of Milwaukee, has been billed with initially-diploma reckless homicide right after the death of his 30-12 months-outdated brother, Damon, on April 4. He is in Milwaukee County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

The two brothers were being paying out time in a dwelling along the 7600 block of West Dean Highway when a 3rd brother reported he heard a collection of gunshots arrive from the dwelling place, according to the legal grievance.

The third brother said he then noticed Darrell Williams working from the condominium creating right before entering the dwelling space and acquiring Damon Williams on the flooring with 13 gunshot wounds, like two to the head, the criticism stated.

Following fleeing the making, Darrell Williams eventually climbed into a automobile with his cousin, James Hanford, 30, of Milwaukee, who led police on a 5-mile chase by way of Milwaukee’s north facet, the complaint mentioned. Police terminated the pursuit just after the automobile achieved speeds of 110 miles an hour and ran four crimson lights.

Officers later on arrested the two. Hanford has been charged two felonies: eluding an officer and next-diploma recklessly endangering protection, in accordance to on the web court docket data.

Darrell Williams explained to police he had been obtaining difficulties with his brother the early morning of April 4. He reported his brother experienced been “talking down to him.”

Get in touch with Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Abide by him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Our subscribers make this reporting attainable. You should take into consideration supporting neighborhood journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Study or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/tale/news/crime/2020/04/21/criticism-milwaukee-gentleman-shot-brother-13-occasions-explained to-law enforcement-hed-do-once more/2995458001/