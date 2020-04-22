Milwaukee male charged just after innocent bystander killed in taking pictures

Near

Antwon G. Matthews (Photograph: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Business office)

A 79-yr-outdated Milwaukee male who was shot and killed on the north facet April 1 was an harmless bystander of a fistfight involving two other folks.

Antwon G. Matthews, 30, of Milwaukee, was billed with 1st-diploma reckless murder after police say he shot in the route of another person and strike Robert Roy rather. Matthews is in Milwaukee County Jail with funds bail established at $100,000.

The prison complaint describes how two gentlemen outside the house a comfort store on the 3000 block of North Palmer Street started fighting immediately after 1 male accused the other of pocketing some money that accidentally fell on the sidewalk.

A number of onlookers gathered to observe, like a single man or woman who filmed the combat with a cellphone, the criticism stated. For the duration of the combat, someone can be listened to expressing, “Get that gun.” When the combat ended, a single male began strolling absent and the online video reveals just one of the onlookers, later recognized as Matthews, pointing a gun in the identical direction and firing when.

The man or woman recording then operates absent, but two a lot more pictures can be heard, the criticism mentioned.

A close by surveillance digicam confirmed that the fighter was going for walks in Roy’s course. Equally can be seen reacting to the gunfire. Roy falls over whilst the fighter operates absent, only to return soon following and return fireplace, the criticism said.

