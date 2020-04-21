Milwaukee Irish Fest, established for Aug. 13-16, canceled for 1st time in background because of to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — CelticMKE, the host and organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest, has canceled the 2020 Irish Fest for the initially time in the event’s background due to the coronavirus.

A news launch Tuesday, April 21 explained the decision was manufactured now to assist mitigate the increasing challenges of the significant planning and upfront logistics expected to effectively execute the pageant.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, which is the world’s largest Irish songs festival, was scheduled for Aug. 13-16 at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The Milwaukee Irish Fest Summertime Faculty, which is held the 7 days primary into the competition, was also canceled.

“We really do not choose this final decision lightly, but our primary precedence is the basic safety and well being of our local community, patrons, and volunteers,” explained Mike Mitchell, government director of CelticMKE, in the launch. “To be reasonable to all of individuals included in the preparing approach, such as our companions, vendors, and entertainers, we necessary to make this conclusion sooner relatively than later.”

Any individual who ordered their tickets in progress can either:

● Transfer their ticket to the 2021 competition

● Donate their ticket cash again to Irish Fest to enable the non-financial gain

● Receive a refund for the expense of their ticket

Milwaukee Irish Fest will return to the lakefront at the Henry Maier Pageant Park the third weekend in August (19-22), 2021.

