Milwaukee historical conservation leader Mary Ellen Philipp dies at 95

Mary Ellen Philipp was the woman who called people in Milwaukee to get things done.

She planned fundraisers in museums, organized antique shows and led art auctions. So when a position as executive director opened up for a young non-profit, she took it. Her tireless efforts from a tight office in the 1970s would ultimately save the historic buildings of the Walker’s Point neighborhood and stimulate a city movement for conservation.

Philipp, who grew up in Wauwatosa and raised her family in Shorewood and Milwaukee, died in January at the age of 95.

While Milwaukee embraced the trend of urban renewal in the 60s and 70s, built interstates and knocked down dilapidated houses, Philipp pushed the other way in Walkers Point. She wanted to protect the houses and buildings on the south side of the neighborhood, many of which date back to the civil war, and look for ways to restore them to modern use.

Today, the neighborhood is the most intact collection of 19th-century buildings in the entire city, said Bob Monnat, a local project developer and an old friend of Philipp.

A 1966 Milwaukee Journal photo shows Mary Ellen Philipp with a kitten named Chester. She had just taken over as president of Friends of Art, the fundraising organization for the then Milwaukee Art Center. (Photo: Journal Staff Photo, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Monnat believes that Philipp’s work is at the helm of the non-profit Historic Walker’s Point Inc. led to a sea change in Milwaukee. More people joined the cause of conservation. Soon calls to renovate the old buildings of the city became louder than petitions to plunder them.

Philipp was a great thinker who never sat still, her family said. As an avid reader and traveler, she was also involved in various social organizations and charities, often focused on art. Until the job came from the Historic Walker, she had spent her hours volunteering.

“She was not satisfied with hanging around the house,” Monnat said. “Especially when her children grew up.”

In a time when few women were working, Philipp and her sister Nancy were driven and intellectual from an early age, her family said. Nancy Dickerson became the first female reporter hired by CBS News and discussed some of the greatest stories of the century.

Philipp took a more traditional path and got married shortly after graduating from Mount Mary College in 1947. But her curiosity and creative spirit has survived her entire life. Combined with her straightforward attitude, extensive social connections, and a determination to accomplish a task, Philipp was a “civic spark” for Milwaukee, Monnat said.

“She was a real chair lady. She could lead a committee, “said her daughter, Kate Philipp.

Mary Ellen Philipp, center, discusses business details with two other women in 1958. Philipp was involved in various social organizations and charities, often focused on the arts. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel file photo)

When she took over Historic Walker’s Point in 1977, Philipp needed the support of the residents of the neighborhood, many of whom wanted to renovate their old, drafty homes or build new ones in their place, Monnat said.

A story from Milwaukee Sentinel about Philipp’s new role noted her “contagious enthusiasm” – it would be helpful if she worked to get support for the cause, the reporter wrote. Philipp had ‘ideas that blew over’, the story said: how to make the old houses energy efficient, how to inject economic opportunities into an area with a reasonable income, how to redevelop the empty, crumbling factory buildings.

“The neighborhood was languishing and falling into disrepair,” says Kathy Kean, a board member of Historic Walker’s Point that Philipp knew well.

But it was still a “lively, living neighborhood,” Kean said. Philipp’s big goal was to add Walker’s Point to the National Register of Historic Places. In 1978 it became the first official historic district of Milwaukee.

“It was quite an achievement to do that,” said Monnat.

Under Philipp’s leadership, the group found contractors to restore buildings that later held the Milwaukee Ballet School and the popular Mexican restaurant La Perla, both on South 5th Street and West National Avenue.

Historic Walker’s Point Inc. became Historic Milwaukee Inc. in 1981 when the group extended its mission to the entire city. Today, the organization offers history-based walking tours and organizes the Doors Open Milwaukee event – a peek behind the scenes of the city’s buildings and an idea that Philip’s friends say they were a spearhead.

“She was on the ground floor of a legacy that is still ongoing,” Kean said.

Part of Walker’s Point is seen from high in the bell tower of Allen-Bradley Co. in 1981. The current neighborhood is the most intact collection of 19th-century buildings in Milwaukee. (Photo: John Dalles, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In the early 1980s, Philipp left Historic Walker’s Point. She and her husband, Ernie, bought an “derelict” old Door County hut and saved it “from the ruins of rodents and wood rot,” says an article in the Milwaukee Journal from 1984.

Snow drove the cabin in the winter. It had no interior pipes, the floors and the ceiling deteriorated and the barn and the granary were even worse. They could have demolished it, but instead worked with a crew of 10 to make the necessary updates while preserving the cabin’s history.

“They brought it meticulously, and I think very sensitively, to life,” said her son Tom Philipp.

And Philipp opened a shop in the renovated granary, full of folk art and crafts from her travels around the world: South America, Africa, Eastern Europe.

“She is completely immersed in it,” said Monnat.

Her children say they were constantly exposed to art, theater and stimulating a growing conversation. Kate Philipp remembers the carefully researched detours of her mother during family trips to view old houses or a unique architecture. Others have fueled new connections.

Once the family saw the renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band in New Orleans. Philipp started talking to the owner of the hall, and “before you knew it,” said Kate Philipp, persuading the group to play the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“She was always thinking,” Kate Philipp laughed. “It always came back to Milwaukee, and tried to do well through Milwaukee and its institutions.”

Today, Walker’s Point is finally “fitting,” Kean said. Trendy restaurants and new apartments have turned up in buildings that were once empty and residents are working to preserve their historic homes.

If Philipp could see how her big ideas blossomed? “She would be so happy,” Kean said.

Mary Ellen Philipp is survived by three children, Thomas, Charles and Katherine; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her son Robert; and her granddaughter Katherine.

