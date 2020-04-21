Milwaukee Frequent Council unanimously approves plan to mail ballots for tumble election

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 21 voted unanimously to produce a “SafeVote program” underneath which all registered voters in the Town of Milwaukee would get an application for an absentee ballot alongside with a postage-paid return envelope in time for them to take part in the fall 2020 basic election.

The resolution, authored by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, directs the government director of the Milwaukee Election Commission to produce (by the close of May) the SafeVote application, which, for the 1st time in metropolis heritage, would prompt the mailing of an absentee ballot software to all registered voters in the metropolis.

“The correct to vote is sacred in our democracy, and I am grateful for the aid of my colleagues on SafeVote,” Alderwoman Dimitrijevic said in a information release. “The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has built congregating in teams a danger to community health, and we acknowledge that voting by mail need to be witnessed as the ideal way to make certain the very best doable participation in a crucial election.”

The measure’s key co-sponsor, Alderman Khalif Rainey, reported the scenes throughout Milwaukee on April 7 during the spring principal election should not be repeated in November.

“The spectacle of countless numbers of citizens gathering to vote on April 7, even though in a way inspiring, was an unacceptable danger to their own perfectly-remaining and that of other individuals,” Alderman Rainey reported. “Affording people the possibility to vote by mail in an productive and protected way is the proper way to go this tumble.”