A weekend winter storm hit southeastern Wisconsin, causing numerous accidents on icy roads, power outages and flight delays and cancellations on Saturday.

And strong winds lifted Lake Michigan, sending huge waves that hit its west shore, causing flooding and damage.

By the end of Saturday afternoon – although gusty winds and freezing drizzle covered the roads – the National Weather Service’s forecast for the amount of snow that could arrive had dropped slightly.

Forecasters said Saturday afternoon that Milwaukee could see as low as 2 to 4 inches of snow on Sunday, dropping from 5 to 8 inches. Metropolitan Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Racine, Kenosha and Janesville have a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to the meteorological service, the areas north and west of Milwaukee were subject to winter weather advisories after the storm’s track shifted east during the night.

“It’s a complex system, and it ended up jumping further east,” said weather service meteorologist Denny VanCleve.

While little snow fell from Friday to Saturday afternoon, most of the snow was expected during a second set of winter conditions that started in southeast Wisconsin on Saturday evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., VanCleve said.

Some pictures of big waves. These are probably about 20 to 30 feet tall after you reach the break. The absolute power of the lake in full effect today. # WildMilwaukeepic.twitter.com / OaG66dytFa

– Zack Holder (@Milwaukeezack) January 11, 2020

Strong winds, which reached 55 mph on Saturday, are expected to continue to wreak havoc overnight. With more snow and drift, travel conditions and visibility would deteriorate, said VanCleve.

Most of the highways in southeast Wisconsin were listed as snowy on 511wi.gov. Near Fond du Lac and Madison, the highways had slippery sections. Traffic cameras showed few cars on the roads on Saturday night.

Waves crash on the damaged fishing pier of the South Shore Yacht Club. Heavy waves brought debris and flooded batteries at the Bay View site. (Photo: courtesy of Zack Holder)

Strong winds also lifted waves 12 to 15 feet over Lake Michigan throughout the day, said VanCleve. Some lakeside roads in Kenosha were flooded and the South Shore Yacht Club jetties were badly damaged, according to photos and videos of the scene.

The waves washed away large portions of the fishing dock at the Bay View yacht club, leaving missing planks of wood and debris everywhere. Photos provided by resident Zack Holder showed the flooded marina and the waves crashing on the sidewalk.

Port Milwaukee closed access to Jones Island after flooding affected all major roads. The floodwaters reached 3 feet in parts of the island under the Hoan Bridge, and the area was flooded by 60 to 70% at some point on Saturday, according to the weather service.

On Saturday, the docks and debris at the pier near the South Shore Yacht Club wash at South Shore Park in Milwaukee. Wind-battered waves severely damaged the marina. (Photo: Danielle Simonovic)

The arrival of the ships has already been delayed for two days due to the poor conditions on the lake. Water levels in the Great Lakes have reached record levels for much of the past year, said Port Milwaukee. Staff were on hand to try to limit the damage.

“This is an unprecedented event in Port Milwaukee, and our team has mobilized to respond,” said port director Adam Schlicht. “We are in contact with our port partners, keep them up to date and plan the next steps.”

The meteorological service issued a gale warning for the port until Sunday morning, with a potential for wind gusts of 50 mph.

Accidents, flight delays, power outages

The town of Milwaukee declared a snow emergency at 1:30 p.m. He joined a number of local communities in doing so, including the town of Racine, which has a snow emergency in effect from 6 p.m. From Saturday to noon on Sunday.

The urgency of the snow in Milwaukee means that parking on another side is necessary from 10 p.m. at 6 a.m. in the side streets and no parking is allowed on the main roads. Learn more about the rules here.

Several accidents have been reported in the area, including tractor-trailer overturned on Milwaukee County highways and an accident involving a salt truck from the city of Milwaukee on the northwest side.

Local and state police urged drivers to stay on the roads, unless necessary.

“We cannot strengthen the public enough to avoid roads and highways,” said Milwauk County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Faithe Colas. “It’s just very dangerous there.”

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies steer motorists from Interstate 43 north to Good Hope Road. Northbound I-43 was closed due to a semi-trailer due to freezing conditions. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In Milwaukee County, a semi-trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of I-41 / U.S. Highway 45 at Mayfair Road at 5:15 a.m. causing traffic to be diverted to Watertown Plank Road. Another semi-crash forced the closure of I-43 at Good Hope Road at 8 a.m. and several ramps were closed on the zoo’s interchange after a semi-overturned. Colas said no further information on the accidents was available immediately, including injuries and whether other vehicles were involved.

A city salt truck overturned at North 114th Street and West Mill Road around 9 a.m., according to the Department of Public Works. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the driver had to get out of the truck and take him to the hospital. DPW spokesman Brian DeNeve said the driver was making his first pass on what he described as a “major winding road” that would have been particularly slippery.

I-794 at Milwaukee was reportedly covered in ice at 7:45 a.m.

In Walworth County, I-43 southbound was closed from Highway 67 to Highway 50 “due to several accidents,” according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert issued at 7:34 am Saturday.

The Milwaukee County Transit System said shortly after noon that runners should expect delays on all of its routes.

Dozens of flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled on Saturday. O’Hare International Airport has registered more than 1,000 cancellations, with incoming flights being delayed by almost six hours on average, according to flightaware.com.

Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said the utility is receiving reports of scattered outages, which appear to be caused by strong winds and damaged trees or branches. At around 9 p.m., about 200 customers were without electricity. Saturday, down from a peak of more than 1,500 customers at noon.

Tree down and several wires down in block 9200 of North Lake Drive. Several residents reported their power failure.

We, the energies, are on the spot and estimate that they will last several hours before everything is in order. pic.twitter.com/75NumpSkS3

– Bayside PD (@bayside_pd) January 11, 2020

In anticipation of the storm, buyers filled the city’s grocery stores on Friday, hurriedly clearing the shelves, at least one official said it was busier than the holidays.

Road and utility crews and local police were preparing for the storm before its arrival on Friday, pre-treating the roads and providing additional personnel.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee canceled all day and evening classes, public events and student activities on its three campuses on Saturday, although employees were asked to report for work normally. Milwaukee public schools also canceled all high school sporting events and activities on Saturday, but daytime events would continue as planned.

On Sunday, the weather was expected to be sunny with a maximum of 27. A turn of light snow late at night could bring another 1 to 2 inches of snow.

In Green Bay, where the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, conditions will be mostly sunny with a maximum close to 24 hours a day, so those arriving at Lambeau Field will have no weather problems. But meteorologists believe that snow will start to fall when the fans leave.

The 1 to 3 inches of snow there will worsen road conditions Sunday evening in much of northeast and central Wisconsin, meteorologist Mike Cellitti said.

Light snow should begin around 9 p.m. in northeast Wisconsin, the weather service has predicted and will continue until around 6:00 am Monday.

The roads will be snowy and slippery and should make traveling dangerous during the Monday morning commute.

Mosw estimates the fall of Saturday’s winter storm. (Photo: National Meteorological Service)

