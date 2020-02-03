Milwaukee emergency services respond to the city center

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-fire-department%2Cnatural-gas%2Cwe-energies&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Emergency crews evacuated buildings in part of downtown Milwaukee after a natural gas pipeline was apparently torn in the 3rd Street area between Wells and Wisconsin. (Photo: Gary Krentz / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Rescuers evacuated buildings in part of downtown Milwaukee after a natural gas pipeline was torn.

Countless fire and police vehicles flocked into 3rd Street area between Wells and Wisconsin.

Firefighters were sent at 11:34 am to 223 W. Wells St., according to an online list of Milwaukee fire department calls.

The police were simultaneously sent to the same address for a natural gas leak.

A spokeswoman for We Energies said utility teams were called to the area for a natural gas leak.

Details of how the natural gas pipeline was torn were not immediately available.

“We have crews on the scene working to make the area safe,” said Amy Jahns, the spokeswoman for We Energies.

Witnesses who sat outside on a relatively warm February day – it was sunny and 41 degrees during midday in Milwaukee – reported the strong smell of natural gas in the area.

