Milwaukee emergency services respond to the city center

Emergency crews evacuated buildings in part of downtown Milwaukee after a natural gas pipeline was apparently torn in the 3rd Street area between Wells and Wisconsin. (Photo: Gary Krentz / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Firefighters evacuated several buildings in downtown Milwaukee just before Monday afternoon after a contractor working in the area broke a natural gas pipeline.

“We were called for a gas leak after a contractor came into contact with our equipment just before noon in the 200 block of W. Wells St.,” said Amy Jahns, a spokeswoman for We Energies in an email.

Utility companies “have made the area safe and we have stopped the gas flow,” Jahns said.

Fire and police were sent to 223 W. Wells St. at 11:34 am on a report of a natural gas leak.

The first fire brigade teams to reach the area immediately started evacuating buildings in the area.

Workers in the inner city who enjoyed a relatively warm February day outside – it was sunny and 41 degrees during midday in Milwaukee – reported the strong smell of natural gas in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

