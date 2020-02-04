Milwaukee DNC Host Committee leaders investigated about reports of bullying, harassment

MILWAUKEE – Two leaders of the Milwaukee DNC host committee are investigated after employees expressed concern at the workplace. There have been reports of bullying and intimidation within the committee.

In a letter written by the 2020 host committee and obtained by FOX6 News, the board of directors addresses “concerns about the working environment and certain employees”.

“None of this could prevent us from having a great convention to demonstrate Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett said he saw another copy of another letter from senior women on Friday. The host committee hired an “impartial third party” for the investigation.

Joe Solmonese, the CEO of the Democratic National Convention said in a statement:

“The Democratic Party is firmly convinced that everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in their workplace and we will always take serious bullying and harassment claims in the workplace. The claims of employees of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee form an unacceptable and disturbing environment. The board of directors of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee is moving forward with a plan to restore an office culture that matches the values ​​and expectations of our party. “

In addition, another member of the leadership of the guest committee, Adam Alonso, is on administrative leave awaiting the outcome of the probe.

The guest committee is responsible for ‘recruiting volunteers’, ‘raising funds’ and ‘offering conference-related facilities’. That is independent of the responsibilities of the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), which is responsible for planning and implementing the convention.

Mayor Barrett said that he remains satisfied with the work that the committee has done so far.

“There is a huge amount of work being done – that is still being done while we prepare for July,” Barrett said.

FOX6 News provided the lawyer who supervises the investigation. We have heard nothing back.

The congress starts on Monday, July 13 and runs until Thursday, July 16.

