Milwaukee County inmate found with tie around his neck

Milwaukee County inmate in critical condition after being found with tie around his neck

A correctional officer discovered the 34-year-old inmate on Sunday while on patrol, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Milwaukee County jail inmate is in critical condition after being discovered with a tie around the neck.

A correctional officer discovered the 34-year-old inmate around 5:30 p.m. Sunday during tours, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

When the correctional officer opened a cell door to verify the inmate, “the officer observed that the individual had made a tie around his neck and appeared to be unconscious,” said a statement.

Medical treatment was administered and the detainee was transferred to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Monday evening.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has been called in to conduct an independent investigation.

