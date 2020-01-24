CLOSE

Milwaukee County executive candidates, from left to right, former Senator Jim Sullivan, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy, and Milwaukee County Council Chair Theo Lipscomb. (Photo: document)

As of Friday afternoon, the decision by two candidates for the position of Milwaukee County director to resume the spring poll is expected to be made.

They are facing a deadline Monday for county clerks to deliver ballots and supplies to city clerks for the February 18 primary.

The two candidates, former Senator Jim Sullivan and the mayor of Glendale Bryan Kennedy, asked the court to intervene on Wednesday, one day after the Wisconsin Election Commission ordered their names to be removed from the polls for the general election and the general elections of April 7 because of a problem with their declarations of candidacy.

They ask Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Kevin Martens to find that Tuesday’s decision by the Wisconsin Election Commission violated state law and orders that their names appear on the ballot. February 18.

“I expect that, based on our due process argument, the judge will decide to put us back on the ballot because we have never had an opportunity to defend ourselves before the Wisconsin Election Commission “Kennedy told the Sentinel Journal before the hearing.

If the decision doesn’t go their way, Kennedy said he should consult with his lawyer to decide what options he would like to pursue. He did not completely rule out an appeal, but given the tight schedule, he said such a decision should probably happen almost immediately.

“It will be the end of the case,” said lawyer Michael S. Maistelman. “What the judge decides today will dictate whether the candidates are returned to the ballot or remain on the sidelines.”

An appeal would be a moot point, unless the Court of Appeal takes action because the ballots must be printed, said Maistelman, who represents Milwaukee County Council President Theodore Lipscomb Sr. Lipscomb, who is also a candidate for the county executive, disputed the signatures. that Sullivan and Kennedy deposited and requested their removal from the ballot.

“We are confident that the court will uphold the law,” said Maistelman.

Sullivan and Kennedy argue that state law regarding the collection of appointment signatures is discretionary and not mandatory; that the Wisconsin Election Commission misinterpreted state law; and that the commission violated the constitutional right of Sullivan and Kennedy to a fair trial by not giving them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

The campaigns also argued that they were assured that the circulators hired to collect signatures were not working for any other candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, that the circulators were not aware of any laws limiting the possibility circulate the nomination papers for a single candidate and that the contested candidates’ signatures come from qualified voters who have correctly followed the nomination process.

Wisconsin Deputy Attorneys General, Clayton Kawski and S. Michael Murphy, represent the Wisconsin Election Commission.

In a brief filed Thursday, they argued that the interpretation of state law in the case is “remarkably simple” and that the question is whether Sullivan and Kennedy met the mandatory conditions to be on the ballot vote. The law, they wrote, is mandatory, but even if it was not, the decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is still valid.

“The applicants used commercial signature pickers to circulate their nomination papers,” they wrote. “Earlier, these same signature collectors had gathered signatures for another candidate for the same job. There is a state law that says exactly what is going on in these circumstances; the first document is valid and the last n is not valid, “they wrote.

The lawsuit designates as defendants the Wisconsin Election Commission, the Milwaukee County Election Commission and Lipscomb. Lipscomb argued that their campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley. Lipscomb pushed for their withdrawal from the ballot.

The three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, all of which gave some of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

The circulators first collected the bid documents for the Crowley campaign, so no complaints were made against him. The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the candidacies of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has obtained enough signatures to place Sullivan and Kennedy below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures required to participate in the polls.

On Wednesday, four judges from the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Timothy Witkowiak, Mary Triggiano, William Pocan and Jeffrey Conen – recused themselves.

Witkowiak wrote in a court file that he recused himself “because of the appearance of the fact that the judge signed a nomination document”. Pocan wrote that he knew one of the parties. Conen and Triggiano have given no reason to recuse themselves.

Sullivan and Kennedy were among the six candidates who applied to replace outgoing county executive director Chris Abele. The primary of February 18 will reduce the field to two candidates for the general election of April 7.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/24/milwaukee-county-executive-candidates-judge-reinstate-decision/4547083002/