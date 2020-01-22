CLOSE

Milwaukee County executive candidates, from the left, former Senator Jim Sullivan, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy and Milwaukee County Council Chair Theo Lipscomb. (Photo: document)

On Wednesday, two candidates for the Milwaukee County executive, whose order was withdrawn from the election, appealed the decision to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The filing comes as the Milwaukee County Election Commission held a last-minute meeting Wednesday morning to re-determine the order in which the remaining candidates will appear in the February 18 main election.

The Wisconsin Election Commission on Tuesday ordered that the names of former senator Jim Sullivan and Glendale mayor Bryan Kennedy not appear on the ballots for the February 18 primary or April 7 spring elections due of a problem with their nomination papers.

Sullivan and Kennedy were among the six candidates who applied to replace outgoing county executive director Chris Abele.

On Wednesday, they filed an appeal to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, asking the court to hold a hearing this week, concluding Tuesday’s decision by the Wisconsin Election Commission violated state law and ordering that their names appear on the February 18 ballot.

They argue that state law regarding the collection of appointment signatures is discretionary and not mandatory; that the Wisconsin Election Commission misinterpreted state law; and that the commission violated the constitutional right of Sullivan and Kennedy to a fair trial by not giving them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

The campaigns also argued that they had been assured that the hired circulators were not working for any other candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, that the circulators were not aware of any laws limiting the ability to disseminate statements only one candidate and that the contested signatures were from qualified voters who correctly followed the nomination process.

They are also requesting a temporary restraining order to prevent their names from being struck from the main ballot before a judge can hold a hearing this week.

They are against a deadline Monday for county clerks to deliver ballots and supplies to city clerks for the spring primary.

The lawsuit designates as defendants the Wisconsin Election Commission, the Milwaukee County Election Commission and The Chairman of the Milwaukee County Council Theodore Lipscomb Sr.

Lipscomb, who is also a candidate for the county executive, disputed the signatures they had filed and asked that they be removed from the ballot. He argued that regulators should invalidate the nomination signatures that Sullivan and Kennedy had submitted because their campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley.

Those who circulate a candidate’s nomination papers sign a statement that they intend to support that particular candidate.

The problem arose because the three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, which is increasingly common in large campaigns.

The three campaigns involuntarily entrusted part of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

No complaints have been filed against Crowley because the circulators first collected the bid documents for his campaign.

The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the candidacies of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

On Tuesday, in both cases, the state commission obtained enough signatures to place candidates below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures to participate in the poll.

The commission noted that 1,001 of the 2,450 signatures submitted by Sullivan were to be struck off as invalid, leaving a total of 1,449 valid signatures.

He also concluded that 844 of 2,684 signatures submitted by Kennedy should be void, leaving him 1,840 valid signatures.

“Any injured party may appeal this decision to the circuit court no later than 30 days after the publication of this decision,” said the decision.

