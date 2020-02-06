Milwaukee County Board puts $ 50,000 more in voter education

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-county-board%2Cvoting%2Cpolitics%2Cvoting%2Celection%2Cblack-history-month-2020&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A measure to spend an additional $ 50,000 on voter registration and voter education led to an almost hours-long, heated debate among the province’s supervisors Thursday about a greater effort to quickly clear state voters from people who were believed to have moved.

In October, election officials sent letters with more than 230,000 people to update their voter registration because they were supposed to have moved.

Officials estimate that more than one in 10 registered voters in Milwaukee would be affected.

Supervisor Deanna Alexander, who also works as administrator / clerk / treasurer for the village of Newburg, was one of the three supervisors who voted against the measure.

She said she had a hard time understanding the reason for keeping voters registered in a neighborhood where they did not respond to a letter requesting that their voter records be updated. If they want to vote in a future election, it must be from the new address, she said.

Alexander also said that the reason for the voter registration list is to know who can vote and who can’t.

Her comments returned to her colleagues.

County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr., the main sponsor of the measure, said there are many hypothetical reasons why a voter may not have responded to the mailing.

“The primary question we ask is, what is the urgency to meet people who might still be there or who want to vote in another way?” he said, pointing to the presidential election coming this year.

Supervisor Sequanna Taylor said it was a “slap in the face” that the controversy about cleansing voters came to the same meeting as a Black History Month presentation on the “African-Americans and the Voice” theme. At that presentation, she noted, supervisor Willie Johnson had Jr. talked about the many efforts to prevent African-Americans from voting in history and today.

“The point is that there is always a struggle,” Johnson said during the presentation. “Something has been given, it has been taken away. Something has been given, it has been taken away. Why do African-Americans and colored people have to be citizens of the second, third or fourth class? Why?’

He encouraged people to vote.

“The most precious right of a citizen in a democracy is the right to vote,” he said.

Taylor said she was moving and never received the letter stating that she was one of the voters who had been marked for possible removal from the state voter lists. She found out when she was contacted by a reporter.

“She didn’t get any mail,” said supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic.

RELATED: A judge ordered the state to clear more than 200,000 voters from the roles. What should I do if I am one of them?

Supervisor Patti Logsdon said she sees efforts to encourage people to vote in town halls and other places and does not believe the extra $ 50,000 is needed.

In response to Logsdon, supervisor Marcelia Nicholson said she wanted to remind her colleagues that their districts do not reflect each other in terms of the resources of their residents.

“We can’t expect that they all have access to the same engagement and education because they don’t,” she said.

Nicholson also noted that the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty assisted three voters in bringing the lawsuit that argued that voters should be removed from the roles if they had not acted within 30 days of sending the letters.

A large proportion of voters will be purified in the city of Milwaukee and in Milwaukee County, where many colored people live and where mainly democratic voters live, she said.

Supervisors voted to approve measure 14-3, with Supervisors Alexander, Dan Sebring and Logsdon voting against it.

The measure brought the total provincial funding for the effort to $ 100,000.

Relocation of health and human services examined

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services is looking for employees from three locations, a movement that is partly prompted by the plan to close the Mental Health Complex of the Behavioral Health Division in Wauwatosa.

The board of the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division has signed a contract with Universal Health Services, which is planning to build a behavioral health hospital in West Allis. The intramural department of the Mental Health Complex is planned for next year. The county ultimately plans to sell the complex.

That means moving 150 to 200 people to a new location.

The plan also focuses on addressing accessibility challenges for people with disabilities who visit the Human Services Center of Marcia P. Coggs.

DHHS director Mary Jo Meyers told the Health and Human Needs Committee of the province that people with disabilities use freight elevators to get the help they need and to participate in meetings where their voices must be heard.

Bringing the Coggs building in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act cost an estimated $ 4.5 million more than ten years ago, she told the committee.

The department wants to relocate employees of the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center, Vel Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center and the Behavioral Health Division Mental Health Complex.

The department is looking for space in the city of Milwaukee for 400 to 450 employees.

It is looking for a total of around 71,000 square feet.

DHHS leaders hope to start looking for the site in the early summer this year and eventually move the staff to the end of next year.

The entire project costs an estimated $ 8.2 million.

The 2020 budget included $ 660,000 for project planning and design, but to receive the funds, DHHS leaders had to submit a written plan to the County Board.

A measure enabling the release of funds was recommended for approval by the Health and Human Needs Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.

On Thursday, the entire board voted 15-1 to approve the release of the funds, with supervisor John Weishan Jr.

The board also approved a conservation restriction for the County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa with a 16-0 vote.

At the start of the meeting, the Milwaukee County administration honored Chief Judge Maxine White, who was appointed by director Tony Evers to hold a seat in the State Court of Appeals.

