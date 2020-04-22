Milwaukee Council votes to mail absentee ballot purposes

Close

Marina Dimitrijevic formal picture. (Image: Marina Dimitrijevic)

The Milwaukee Popular Council voted unanimously Tuesday to develop a application under which all of the city’s approximately 300,000 registered voters would acquire an software for an absentee ballot in the mail.

The “SafeVote” program also delivers voters with a postage-paid out return envelope so they can participate in the drop election.

The measure was proposed by new Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and passed at her very first meeting on the Prevalent Council.

The resolution notes hundreds of folks turned out to vote in human being previously this month in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted government officials to limit the amount of persons who can collect below other situation. In Milwaukee, some residents reported ready in line for more than two hours to cast their ballots at the city’s 5 in-person polling locations.

“The spectacle of hundreds of citizens accumulating to vote in the spring 2020 general election, while in a way inspiring, was an unacceptable hazard to their own very well-remaining and that of some others and must not be repeated,” the resolution states.

It states that voting by mail less than the situations “ought to be found as the very best way to make sure the very best feasible participation in a critical election.”

Voters will forged ballots in the November election for U.S. president in addition to partisan legislative and county offices.

Dimitrijevic earlier informed the Journal Sentinel that she hopes the process will be in place for the August major, as nicely.

The evaluate requires Milwaukee Election Fee Government Director Neil Albrecht to generate the method within just 30 days of the helpful date of the resolution.

Mayor Tom Barrett beforehand told the Journal Sentinel that he supports the measure and he considered federal coronavirus support income could fund the application rather of home taxpayers.

The evaluate also has the guidance of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Journal Sentinel reporter Mary Spicuzza contributed to this tale.

Get in touch with Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Stick to her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting achievable. You should take into account supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/offer.



Read or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/tale/news/politics/elections/2020/04/21/milwaukee-council-votes-mail-absentee-ballot-applications/2995101001/