Milwaukee compliance “mixed bag”

Loading...

CLOSE

It has been a year and a half since the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin has settled a lawsuit with Milwaukee for arrest and police search practices.

So is the Fire and Police Commission making the planned changes to the $ 3.4 million settlement agreement?

It’s a “mixed bag,” said John McNally, a lawyer the commission hired to deal with compliance issues.

In a major hurdle, bulky data sets and huge amounts of tedious work have complicated efforts to comply with the requirements of the agreement, McNally said at a commission meeting on Thursday.

“The (data) is a huge constraint on our ability to achieve compliance in these areas,” said McNally.

Public reporting that the data – on traffic stops and searches and on citizens’ complaints against firefighters and police – has been less than fruitful. The only set available online is for the third quarter of 2019, and it is heavily redacted, according to critics.

The commission has data for the first two quarters of the year, but the reports contain so much personal information that they cannot be published online until staff do careful writing, said McNally.

The data comes from outdated systems in the Milwaukee Police Department – where private details of officers and the public are interwoven with information that the settlement agreement is to be released.

To resolve this issue, the commission is working with the police to ensure the data sets arrive in a usable and understandable format and that employees do not have to work to modify the information, said FPC meeting officials. . The ministry is also considering replacing its aging computer systems.

“We are making steady progress,” said McNally. “The data that can be published and immediately accessible is becoming more and more important.”

But critics say the third quarter data – which went online just a few days ago – is unintelligible to the average person.

“It’s great that it works, but it’s essentially unnecessary,” said Gretchen Schuldt, executive director of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, at the meeting.

“It’s intimidating, it’s unwelcoming,” she said. “For now, you have achieved a goal, but it is compliance without transparency.”

FPC struggles to perform audits

The FPC also plans to hire an external consultant to determine how to deal with the required traffic stop and search audits, as well as complaints against firefighters and police.

Audits of this material are supposed to take place every six months, and 18 months have passed without one, said Jarrett English of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

It is very difficult to review video footage and documents for every traffic stop, search, search and field interview, said McNally, and “it is hard to know where to start.”

But he hopes the consultant will establish a framework so that “we can do this over and over again and we don’t have this lag where people are waiting,” he said.

McNally recognized that audits are crucial to the resolution of the ACLU, as are those that criticize the progress of the CPF.

“If you can’t do these audits, again, how do we know that compliance is being met in real conditions?” He said. “I cannot overstate the importance of this situation.”

ACLU says city “far from compliant”

The agreement, signed by Mayor Tom Barrett in July 2018, ended a lawsuit launched by the ACLU in February 2017 under the mandate of former police chief Edward Flynn, accusing the police of regularly arresting thousands black and latino residents without reason or suspicion.

The rulings violate the Fourth Amendment, which requires the police to have “reasonable suspicions” that the person is dangerous or has committed a crime, the prosecution said.

By accepting the settlement, the Police Department and the FPC, the principal accused, denied these allegations and maintain these denials in the settlement agreement.

A supervisor hired to oversee the implementation of the regulations concluded in a report in September that the Police Department and the commission had acted in good faith to meet the requirements, but personnel problems made the task difficult.

Certain requirements have been met: nearly 1,800 police officers and supervisors have been trained in the requirements of the settlement agreement, and home affairs investigators have received training in complaint procedures, the report said.

Despite the progress, the English of the ACLU declared that the city was “nowhere near” in accordance with the settlement agreement. He urged the police department and the commission to overcome its difficulties with the data.

“Bureaucracy is no excuse for not being in compliance,” said English.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/10/aclu-settlement-agreement-mixed-bag-compliance-milwaukee/4428522002/