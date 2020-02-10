Milwaukee company named construction general contractor to redecorate location

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-national-convention%2Cfiserv-forum%2Cnational-sports%2Cexcitement%2Coverall-positive&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

James Phelps, president of JCP Construction, shown in May 2017 during the construction of Fiserv Forum. (Photo: Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

James Phelps can’t wait for the NBA playoffs and the Democratic National Convention.

Phelps is a fan of Milwaukee Bucks. He is also the president of JCP Construction in local ownership, who will be in charge of reviewing the Fiserv Forum for the Democratic National Convention 2020.

A Bucks push to a title would run well into June. The convention will be held from 13-16 July.

“The Bucks will reach the final,” Phelps said, expressing the confidence that his company would complete the convention on time.

On Monday, the company founded by Phelps and his brothers Jalin and Clifton will be named building contractor for the project.

The founders of JCP Construction, from the left, the brothers Clifton, James and Jalin Phelps. (Photo: JCP Construction)

The Democratic National Convention Committee will roll out the production and event management teams responsible for preparing the Fiserv Forum and the surrounding areas for what is likely to be the largest event in Milwaukee.

Hargrove, based in Maryland, is the convention’s event agency.

Hargrove will oversee JCP Construction and Populous, the Kansas City-based company that designed Fiserv Forum. Populous will also collaborate with Milwaukee’s American Design Inc.

The lead architect of the Populous project is a Wisconsin resident, Lisa Opper, who said in a statement that the company is honored to work on “a historic event at one of our historic facilities.”

Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Commission, said the “first-class event management team … is a perfect combination of the experience, creative vision, and community ties needed to create an experience that breaks the mold and bring everyone in. “

Conference organizers have committed to diversity and inclusion in all phases of the event, including contracts.

JCP is a minority company that is part of several major Milwaukee construction projects, including Fiserv Forum and Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons.

“This means a lot to us,” Phelps said. “It is exciting to be chosen as the main contractor. We look forward to the whole process. We look forward to working with the team on this exciting project.”

The company already knows the territory.

During the construction of Fiserv Forum, JCP was a subcontractor for some of the site’s security features and also processed some carpentry in the arena, including installing drink rails.

It may seem strange that only a few years later changes must be made to an ultramodern facility.

But organizing a convention is different from a sporting event. Well-known politicians and thousands of delegates are the featured players. They have to be brought together with dignitaries and thousands of members of the media in a production that has to play well in the hall and on television.

“It’s proof that this is a great facility and everyone wants to use it,” Phelps said.

Some walls are expected to be relocated and the beverage rails originally installed by the Phelps company must be removed.

And when the convention is over, the arena will be brought back to its original form. Including the drink rails.

The construction team is preparing for which timeline it will be confronted. Some work can be performed off-site and on days when the arena is not being used. Large items can be prefabricated and relocated after the Bucks season is completed.

Phelps said when the Bucks go to Game 7 of a final, “we have about two weeks to have the arena to ourselves to transform it for the DNC. Then we have two more weeks to bring it back to the existing state. “

JCP has 45 employees, Phelps said, but hundreds of employees will be used for the project.

He would like to show how well a job can do his business.

“It’s probably the most talked-about and unique task we have, given the national profile of the convention and the concise schedule that we expect to work through,” he said. “JCP’s job is to show what it’s all about.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/02/10/2020-dnc-milwaukee-company-named-construction-general-contractor-revamp-venue/ 4693166002 /