Milwaukee Community Colleges near for remainder of 2019-20 school yr

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Community Schools will keep on being closed for the 2019–2020 faculty yr, following a choice by Governor Tony Evers to increase ‘Safer at Home’ orders on Thursday, April 16.

“Our precedence remains centered on the wellbeing and safety of all college students, households, and personnel,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley stated in a assertion Thursday afternoon. “We will proceed to provide and educate our learners by our on-line platform although adhering to the steerage of our state leaders and health officials.”

Milwaukee Community Educational institutions has by now started off the procedure of distributing Chromebooks to pupils and offering new enrichment elements at our Stop, Grab, and Go sites throughout the city.

MPS will proceed to provide foods at those internet sites for the remainder of the school yr.

Dates of system distribution are down below. Faculty workers will do the job with family members to identify a time for decide on up.

· April 16 & 17 for substantial university college students

· April 20 for middle school learners

· April 22, 23 & 24 for elementary faculty college students

On Tuesday, the district released its Online Mastering Resources for students and families to go on finding out remotely. MPS is delivering new online learning prospects to enhance educational capabilities, reduce tutorial decline, and offer schedule to assistance learners keep engaged and linked. Educators and employees are currently supporting pupils with online learning and examining grades to assure they meet up with educational proficiency and complete graduation specifications.

For all information at present available, you should take a look at the MPS COVID-19 Updates page. The Routinely Requested Queries document and other merchandise will deliver solutions to many questions.