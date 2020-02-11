Milwaukee Common Council keeps hotels close to refusing service to city dwellers

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4722562002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-common-council%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Cmilwaukee&simpleTarget=disasters&simpleExclusion=disasters&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4722562002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/11/USAT/37eb8895-88ec-4dd1-bbc8-6e2b6889070e-Kindness_Tunnel_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Comfort Suites Milwaukee-Park Place, 10831 W. Park Place, can be seen on Google Street View. The hotel is located on the north west side of Milwaukee, near Good Hope Road and North 107th Street. (Photo: Courtesy or Google)

Hotels in Milwaukee will no longer be able to refuse service to guests based on where they live, based on a regulation change unanimously approved by the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday.

Comfort Suites Milwaukee-Park Place, 10831 W. Park Place, has a policy not to rent rooms to people who live within 30 miles of the hotel, according to the website.

Ald. Chantia Lewis was rejected from the location because she is a city with residents of Milwaukee. She said she was aware of two other hotels in the city with the policy of 30 miles.

Hotels will no longer have the option of discriminating against residents of the city of Milwaukee when renting a room, she said at the end of Tuesday’s Common Council meeting and thanked her colleagues for taking action.

“Hopefully it gives people the feeling that they are welcome in their own city and that they don’t have to be worried when trying to stay somewhere for an emergency or for pleasure,” she told the Journal Sentinel after the meeting.

Lewis, the main sponsor of the legislation, told the licensing committee on January 28 that the 30-mile rule went “viral.”

“Residents should have the option, if the space is available and they have the means to rent, to do so without any form of discrimination,” Lewis told the committee.

She said the reason for the policy was to fight human trafficking. The regulation therefore also requires hotels to offer plans to teach employees to recognize and report human trafficking and to require photo ID when guests check in.

This story is being updated.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

