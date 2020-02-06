Milwaukee Common Council ignites flag war for People’s Flag

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee%2Cbeer%2Cfestivals-and-fairs%2Clandmarks%2Csuccess%2Cspirituality%2Ctraditionalism%2Cpositivism%2Coverall-positive&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fideas-lab&ssts=news%2Fsolutions&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

This could end badly. Here we are in 2020, almost five years after the start of efforts to update the civilian flag of Milwaukee, and we are no closer to an official replacement than at the beginning. Although a solid alternative has emerged, local officials have decided to look for a different design, thus creating the very real possibility that Milwaukee could salute with three flags.

Yes, it’s just a flag, but symbols are important. In a city with more urgent issues to be addressed, the arguments about our official symbol were, to say the least, an unfortunate distraction.

How did we come to the current impasse? To summarize, there was long simmering dissatisfaction with the flag that Milwaukee adopted in 1954: a dog breakfast with vanished landmarks and informal stereotypes including County Stadium, an Indian chief, chimneys, a Christian cross, and gigantic equipment. In a ranking of American municipal flags, Milwaukee’s ranked 147 out of 150.

Milwaukee’s official city flag, designed in 1954. (Photo: Journal Sentinel)

The local graphic designer Steve Kodis decided to do something about it. Declaring that “a big city deserves a big flag,” he launched a campaign to bring civilian design into the 21st century. In collaboration with Greater Together, a non-profit group dedicated to increasing racial diversity in the creative industry of Milwaukee, the Kodis team met everyone to generate ideas for a new flag. The result was more than 1,000 designs submitted by more than 500 people – a huge increase.

I was one of the five voluntary panel members to limit the field to a manageable number. Without prejudice and no previous connections, we spent an entire spring Saturday in 2016 looking at the possibilities, and eventually brought them back to five. The discussions were lively, but our choices were ultimately unanimous.

These were the finalists for a new Milwaukee city flag the last time there was a competition to replace the 1954 city design. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The finalists were unveiled at a town hall ceremony and then submitted to an online vote. More than 6,000 responses were added together – a greater turnout than with some aldermanic races – and the winner, announced on Flag Day (June 14) in 2016, was “Sunrise over the Lake,” by Robert Lenz. His design contains a pleasant mix of colors (blue, gold, white) and symbols (three rivers, three founders) organized around the theme of a new day.

That, I thought, would be. The Joint Council would recognize the many shortcomings of the 1954 flag, replace it with “Sunrise over the lake,” and we could all unite around a new social symbol.

That is not what happened. In July 2018, more than two years after ‘Sunrise’ appeared on the horizon, the Milwaukee Common Council refused to make the flag official and to refer the matter to the Milwaukee Arts Board. The Arts Board kicked it back to the board a few months later with a recommendation to basically start over. Last fall, the city issued a Request for Information (RFI) from potential designers and evaluated the responses.

A committee from the Milwaukee Common Council hears from a group of graphic artists and individuals about what is known as the People’s Flag of Milwaukee. In this photo, graphic designer Steve Kodis (at the back) and the designer of the flag Robert Lenz (second from the back) explain how the design of the flag came about and which elements form a modern flag design. The People’s Flag is on the screen. (Photo: Michael Sears, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

‘Sunrise over the Lake’ meanwhile started to lead a life of its own. Without a penny in advertising it quickly became the ‘People’s Flag’, a pervasive design that appears on T-shirts, beer cans, magazine covers, Brewers merchandise, coffee mugs, bicycles and of course flagpoles. Five People’s Flags fly within two blocks of my house in Bay View. The public reaction has shown how Milwaukeeans are hungry for a graphic symbol that they can call their own.

The Milwaukee Brewers have incorporated the unofficial Milwaukee flag design into their merchandise. (Photo: Milwaukee Brewers)

The champions of the flag (see milwaukeeflag.com) have made the design ridiculously simple. It is firmly in the public domain and is available to everyone in every conceivable way. The organizers of the effort receive no compensation, and all profits from the sale of merchandise support the diversity efforts of Greater Together.

And so we have designed a flag in civil pride that has earned public acceptance but official rejection. Why the dissonance? Some critics claim that the selection process was not inclusive enough. Others felt racial overtones when proponents described the white in the sunrise of the flag as the color of unity. (In the world of visual arts, white, like sunlight, contains all the colors of the spectrum, but the reaction was understandable.) Still others ignore the breadth of its popularity and reject ‘Sunrise over the Lake’ as a hipster flag, sort of private label for millennial creatives – the opposite of what was intended.

In July 2018, a committee from the Milwaukee Common Council heard from a group of graphic artists and individuals who gave a presentation about what became known as the People’s Flag. Alderman Robert Bauman, pictured here, told the presenters that he knows people in his district who don’t like the new flag. Bauman said he had heard complaints that many people who did not have a computer or internet service were not involved in the flag selection. He said he was worried that the process was not inclusive enough. Bauman suggested that the Milwaukee Arts Board took care of the matter, which eventually happened. (Photo: Michael Sears, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The core of the flag flap is, in my opinion, the fact that some influential Milwaukeeans don’t like the design. Too general, they say, or too businesslike, or too much like Reno’s. (The Milwaukee flag actually came first.) I understand that people of good will and even good taste can disagree. To be completely honest, my own first choice among the five finalists was the “M” star, a series of cleverly connected “Ms” that formed a quilt block star in a blue field. After “Sunrise” had adopted the popular vote, however, I gladly closed the majority with the majority, and since then I have been a staunch supporter of the winning design. “Sunrise” is simple, daring and memorable, that is really all you want or need in a social symbol.

In essence, a flag is nothing more (or less) than a pattern of shapes and colors displayed in two dimensions. It is not about the symbolism of the forms or the artistry of the design, but about the emotional reaction of the viewer. Does it have the power to inspire a sense of ownership?

The Chicago flag is a good example. One of the most successful designs in urban America, with a row of four red stars centered on five alternating stripes of white and blue. I bet no Chicagoan in a thousand can tell you what those stars mean. (If you need to know, they represent four major events in the history of the city: the founding of Fort Dearborn in 1803, the Great Fire of 1871 and the world markets of 1893 and 1933.) Does it matter? Not a bit, and that’s the point. Simple, bold and memorable, the design itself has become a touchstone of bourgeois identity, adorned with police cars, clothing and human bodies; There is an entire website dedicated to Chicago flag tattoos.

I have not seen any tattoos yet, but the People’s Flag has won a similar acceptance in Milwaukee. Some companies would kill for the recognition that the flag has earned, and yet my friends in the Joint Council want to start again. To make matters worse, all criticism of the old (and still official) flag has brought together a strong group of hip traditionalists who love its retro look. We could indeed end with three flags: the hodgepodge of 1954, “Sunrise over the Lake” and a draft approved by the Common Council that will be named later.

That would not only be counterproductive, but also embarrassing. With so many things on the agenda, does the council really want to wage a flag war? Do they really want to make another one in a city that already has many divisions?

What is amazing is that our legislators think that the People’s Flag will somehow disappear when anointing another design. The simple fact is that the flag is already an established brand, and no aldermanic second guess will change that fact.

If they cannot subscribe to the flag, a reasonable course is open: doing nothing. The information request from the city generated a total of two responses. Why don’t you let the do-over die naturally and let the People’s Flag fly or falter?

My stronger preference would be a more constructive response. By default, if not reported, “Sunrise over the Lake” has become the flag of Milwaukee. No banner in the long history of our city has been so thoroughly tested and so widely accepted. The sooner our leaders acknowledge and endorse that fact, the sooner we can end the rancor and walk to the new day behind a flag that we can all greet.

John Gurda writes a column on local history for the Ideas Lab on the first Sunday of every month. Email: [email protected]

