Milwaukee College Prep North team wins trophy for black history quiz

Students from the Lola Rowe North campus of the Milwaukee College Prep School celebrate their victory in the 4th annual Black History Trivia Bowl. (Photo: Talis Shelbourne / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Lola Rowe North team at Milwaukee College Prep took the trophy home on Monday evening for the 4th annual Black History Trivia Bowl.

The bowl, held in honor of Black History Month, was organized by Safe & Sound and Milwaukee College Prep Schools and hosted in the Sherman Phoenix cafeteria.

An audience of about 150 watched as the four teams from each of the campuses of the Milwaukee College Prep School (Lola Rowe North at 1350 W. North Ave., Lloyd St. at 1228 W. Lloyd St., 36th Street at 2449 N 36th St and 38th St. on 2623 N. 38th St.) fought it out in a game about black history.

They answered questions such as where Martin Luther King Jr. his famous speech was about economic justice (Poor People’s Campaign) and the name of the Milwaukee dance company founded by Ferne Caulkner (The Ko-Thi Dance Company).

Categories covered history from Africa to the depression to Milwaukee and beyond.

Senator Kalan Haywood II, who broadcast the event together with Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Supreme Omokunde, noted that he was impressed that the youngsters knew more than he knew at their age.

Jaeden Brown from the Lloyd team said the most interesting person he learned during his studies was pioneer Jan Matzeliger, who invented and patented a shoe-durable machine (the machine made molds from feet of customers with wood or stone that were used) to help shape and size shoes).

Jaeden, 12, founded NotFamous in his time as Future Urban Leaders scientist, a fashion line designed to discourage traditional views on celebrities.

“My vision is to redefine celebrities,” he said. “It’s a company created to change the community to show them that you don’t have to be famous to achieve your goals.”

Before the bowl, 14-year-old Saniiya Smith from the North team said she knew her team would win, but her teammate, 13-year-old Myron Holder, was not so sure.

“I was nervous,” he said. “Butterflies were all in my stomach. I couldn’t think clearly, my hands were shaking.”

The North team scored well during the trivia round and got tricky questions such as which six instruments came from Africa (the answer? Guitar, harp, xylophone, zither, drum and flute).

They also performed well in the second round, called Heads Up, where they used clues to guess the names of 85 famous African-American inventors, entrepreneurs, pioneers, and celebrities.

The North team’s victory came after losing to the Lloyd Street campus last year, which won two years in a row.

North came first with 6,850 points, Lloyd Street came second with 5,800, 38th Street came third with 4,400 and 36th Street fourth with 4,150.

At the end of the event, Smith said she was proud of her team.

Holder said he learned a lot about Milwaukee’s black history while studying for the bowl and losing last year set a fire on him and others on the team to learn even more.

“You never really pay attention to the history of your own city until you learn,” he said. “I was surprised about what this city went through and what it achieved.”

In the future, Holder said he wants to become a lawyer to combat systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

Smith said she wants to be a social activist to fight oppression.

She also said that their victory is greater than the team, which expresses happiness and pride over the number of young, black youngsters who turned out and showed their knowledge of black history.

“I love my culture and I especially like to involve young people my age. I want to be a leader in that.”

