Milwaukee child dies of gunshot wound; two people are in custody

A Milwaukee child is dead and two people were detained on Saturday after an early morning admission on the northwest side of the city.

Family members have identified the child as 5-year-old Jamal Anderson Jr.

“He was a loving, funny, lively boy,” said Giovonni Kelly, who identified himself as the child’s stepfather, on social media.

He said the child born with Down syndrome was “able to do what he did for his heart.”

His mother, Quita Harbor, said that part of her has disappeared.

“He was full of life, joy and happiness! … My heart is heavy Jamal Jr. I love you to the moon and back!”

The Milwaukee police have not released any details about the shooting. They named the child’s age as 4.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of North Lovers Lane Road at around 1:15 am, where they found the child who suffered a serious gunshot wound.

Officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department, who were also called on site, tried advanced life-saving measures. But the child died, the police said in a press release.

The police said that two people were detained on Saturday, but they did not provide any information about the persons or their relationship with the child.

The Milwaukee police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477.

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan, who represents the district on the south side, called on residents in Milwaukee to unite to put an end to the gun violence that has ravaged the city. He joined a press conference on Saturday afternoon with religious leaders from around the city after he decided that the status quo could not take place.

“Maybe today is finally enough,” he said.

Saying that police and government officials cannot do it alone, Donovan called on all segments of the community – residents, churches, businesses, and non-profit organizations – to work together to tackle the problem of armed violence.

“There is no limit to what you can achieve if everyone pulls in the same direction,” he said. “If we can unite and be all for the DNC, we should also be able to do something for our violence.”

The key is sharing faith with residents, said Marty Calderon, who leads God Touch Milwaukee, a faith-based organization that wants to help men who come off the street or leave the prison system.

“There is hope here, and hope is through Jesus Christ,” he said.

Calderon also called on people to “come out of the four walls of the churches” and help those who need it.

Ald. Bob Donovan talks to reporters about weapon violence in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon outside his home. Behind him are faith leaders in Milwaukee, who together form a bond to make a change in the city. (Photo: Sophie Carson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Reggie Moore, director of the Milwaukee Health Department Office of Violence Prevention, told the Sentinel Journal that the city has a plan to combat violence. He believes that the blueprint for peace initiative is aimed at public health. However, it is a matter of implementation.

“The question is that we have the means and the political and public will to act,” he said.

Moore called the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to discuss investments in programs such as 414 LIFE, which uses “violence interrupters” in the city.

Milwaukee must reach a point where violence, especially against children, is unacceptable, Moore said.

“This must be a movement that embodies everyone,” he said. “This useless act of violence does not belong in our community, in our homes or in our cities.”

Death by children in Milwaukee

The boy’s death is the last one in which shootings claimed the life of a child in Milwaukee.

Ten-year-old Sierra Guyton died on July 13, 2014, almost two months after being shot in the head while playing at the playground at Clarke Street Elementary School, 2816 W. Clarke St. She was caught in the crossfire between two armed men who alternated 16 shots with 50 children nearby.

Five-year-old Laylah Petersen sat on her grandfather’s lap in his home near North 58th Street and West Fairmount Avenue on November 6, 2014, when bullets were fired outside the house.

Bill Thao, 13 months, played on the floor of a relative’s house at North 73rd Street and West Mill Road on December 27, 2014, when a barrage of 41 bullets fired by three shooters in the street hit the building.

Nine-year-old Za’Layia Jenkins died on May 11, 2016, 11 days after being shot in the home of a family member in the 1500 block of West Meinecke Ave. Three men shot the shots after other residents had chastised them about drug trafficking on their block.

Fifteen-year-old Melanie Johnson was hit at her home near North 35th Street and West Silver Spring Drive after firearm broke out on December 12, 2016.

The six-year-old Justin Evans Jr. was shot on July 22, 2017 in his grandmother’s garden in the 3600 block of North 23rd Street. He was the youngest victim to die of gunshots that year.

Thirteen-year-old Sandra Parks was hit by a bullet shot outside her house that struck her in her bedroom on November 19, 2018.

Three-year-old Brooklyn Harris shot and killed in a car during a traffic accident on July 13, 2019, near North 42nd Street and West Concordia Avenue.

MILWAUKEE HOMICIDES: The Journal Sentinel follows up murders to commemorate victims and to better understand deadly violence.

