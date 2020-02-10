Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings organize summit on social injustice

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4711507002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-bucks%2Cunemployment%2Cremorse%2Coverall-negative%2Calfonso-morales%2Csacramento-kings&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=sports%2Fbasketball%2Fnba&ssts=sports%2Fnba%2Fbucks&series=" name="snow-player/4711507002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/5ef5590c-9c58-4519-ac85-ff1084b38b5c-VPC_BROTHERS_BASKETBALL_DESK_THUMB.00_00_03_22.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Ruben Gaona Jr., 17, from Milwaukee talks about solutions for the lack of affordable health care that his group devised during a vision exercise. The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have convened a “Team Up for Change” summit addressing societal challenges. The event was held in the atrium of Fiserv Forum. (Photo: Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

They are rivals in the field.

But outside the game, the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are partners in a program called “Team Up for Change”.

In response to what they called meetings of social injustice, the teams tried to bring their communities, especially young people, together to tackle difficult issues such as poverty, race and police.

The program came to Fiserv Forum on Sunday and Monday.

The young people spoke. The adults listened.

They spoke about jobs, schools, health care, the environment and the safety of the community. They spoke about their dreams, about more public gardens, a more inclusive society and a safer city.

“The most important thing: no fear,” said Deshawn Blue, 17, a junior at Washington High School.

For now it’s talking. But you have to start somewhere.

This initiative started after the scorching of incidents in 2018, the arrest and use of a Taser on Bucks player Sterling Brown by the Milwaukee police and the Sacramento police who shot an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark.

As part of their attempt to reach out, players from the Bucks and Kings have also visited corrective facilities to listen to stories of those who have been locked up. On Sunday evening, the summit began with a private screening of the movie “Just Mercy” about an unjustly convicted person in death row in Alabama.

Bucks co-owner, Marc Lasry, said, “If you own a team, you have a responsibility and a commitment to the community, and that community is everyone.”

“The first reason we do this is because it’s good,” said Paul Jacobs, vice president of the Sacramento Kings.

The “Team Up for Change” summit at the Fiserv Forum ended with a panel discussion with speakers from the left, Marc J. Spears, senior NBA writer for The Undefeated; Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President of Milwaukee Bucks; Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks; Paul E. Jacobs, vice-president of the Sacramento Kings; and Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation. (Photo: Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Alex Lasry, a vice-president of Bucks, announced that the team’s foundation will donate $ 100,000 over the next two years to combat social injustice. He said the team will have a community conversation “to find out where we are going to spend that money.”

Zion Rogers, who attends the Rufus King International High School, opened the Monday session in the atrium of Fiserv Forum by comparing the splendor of the facility and the Bucks with life in nearby neighborhoods.

“You see, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) flies high here every night at the Fiserv,” she said. “But there, just six blocks from here … the bullets, the unemployment rates, the training gaps between black youth and white youth are flying much higher than our amazing Greek Freak ever.”

Clint Smith, a writer, teacher and PhD student at Harvard University, gave a keynote speech on mixed history, poetry and memory. He remembered that as a 12-year-old he was traveling, playing with friends with a Super Soaker in a hotel parking lot.

Within 10 minutes his father came out, grabbed him and led him to their room.

His father said to him, “Son, I’m sorry, but you can’t do the same as your white friends.”

Public Allies Wisconsin directed conversations between students and adults. And later there were breakout sessions.

First, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales listened while young people discussed their experiences with the local police, some positively, others negatively.

He encouraged the students to consider a career in the police.

“To make a change, you have to be in the field that you want to change,” Morales said.

Josiah Gillie, a sophomore student at Hamilton High School, said, “Hearing the person in charge gives you a better perspective.”

Later, Morales said he had come to the top so that young people “would find out the police are people.”

“My goal is to change the perception that people in the community want to be a police officer,” he said. “You have to change the perception. I want people in the community to understand that they can be police. And they should be police.”

Damien Smith, youth program manager for Safe & Sound, said he was encouraged by the top.

“Conversation,” he said. “You must start the conversation. People must get to know each other.”

