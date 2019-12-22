Milwaukee Bucks Holiday Wish List: Keeping It Going

Loading...

The 2019-20 NBA season was pretty friendly for the Milwaukee Bucks at that point, with a 26-4 record that's good for first place in the Eastern Conference. When the campaign started, it was whispered that the Bucks (among others) were staged by the Philadelphia 76ers, but at this stage Milwaukee is the clear favorite who represents the East in the NBA final.

Still, the Bucks won't be able to dispel any doubts until they prove it in May and June, especially after getting into last season's playoffs as number 1 and missing out. Having the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo is helpful, however, and everything is currently a smile for Mike Budenholzer's team. With that in mind, let's take a look at the dollars in our Holiday Wishlist series as we look at each team and their hopes for this holiday season, both internally and with the potential to revise the roster.

# 1: The real Eric Bledsoe

The Bucks are currently speaking without Eric Bledsoe, who has been pausing for a few weeks due to a right-sided fibular evulsion fracture. The injury does not appear to be serious, which is a great thing, and Bledsoe will be on the right track by January unless anything unexpected happens. However, Bledsoe's playoff errors are well documented. Without Malcom Brogdon as a fail-safe, the Bucks absolutely need the all-star version of Bledsoe and not the liability version. Milwaukee has George Hill to deliver depth of quality, but it's not exactly an option for high ceilings. Honestly, there isn't much Bledsoe can do to get rid of the smoldering doubts up to the playoffs, but after a post-season of 2019 in which he shot 17 of 72 (23.6%) out of three and essentially flopped , it's the biggest concern for this team. Milwaukee must want a constant, if unspectacular, point guard game.

# 2: health

Since the Bucks essentially play like a 60-man team, it would be fine if nothing changed for Milwaukee. The bucks must stay healthy, especially with a few key pieces. Giannis is the obvious one, because no team could withstand the loss of a player of his size. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are also important parts, each of which (at least slightly) carries a higher risk of injury than Antetokounmpo. The status quo would rarely be acceptable, but it would definitely be for the dollars.

# 3: One more piece

Good or bad, any NBA contender who doesn't have two superstars is always associated with the pursuit of another high-end player. The bucks are unlikely to actually push the trigger for big business in season, but even if they don't, this is a team that could use a upgrade or two. Ersan Ilyasova is a Mike Budenholzer favorite, but he's definitely limited, and the goats rely a little too much on him. The same goes for veterans like Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver. Do the dollars have to make a deal? No, but Milwaukee is able to get greedy and face the best of the best.

