Milwaukee Bucks fans in Paris finally get the chance to see the team play live

CLOSE

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks arrives at the Park Hyatt in Paris on Tuesday as part of the NBA Games in Paris. (Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

Before their respective cities welcome the democratic and republican conventions in the arenas where Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devonte ‘Graham throw dunks, the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets meet in Paris.

Why go to the City of Lights, seven time zones from Milwaukee, to play 48 minutes of basketball?

Because the Bucks and Hornets are part of the NBA strategy – dribbling, free throwing, three-point shooting at the same time – to increase the popularity of the league in Europe.

This might come as a surprise to fans of the Bucks in Wisconsin, but the French love hoops.

France is the # 1 market for NBA merchandise sales, which means there are a lot of people wearing the Giannis # 34 jersey in the country, and they’re not just Greek visitors.

France is also the No. 2 market – behind the United Kingdom only – in Europe for NBA League Pass subscriptions including all NBA match broadcasts, and the league’s broadcasting partner in France, beIN SPORTS, broadcasts seven games a week plus an evening show called “NBA Action.”

However, fans in France have to get up late to watch the games live. This is one of the reasons the NBA has scheduled a regular season game in Europe for many years. Friday’s competition – which begins at 2 p.m. Milwaukee time, 9 p.m. Paris time – is the 92nd NBA game in Europe, the most outside of North America.

In 2015, the Bucks played the Knicks in London and managed to quickly sell the O2 Arena in a country where most people kick rather than dribble.

“Hosting regular season games in Europe is galvanizing our fans and partners,” said Ralph Rivera, general manager of NBA Europe and the Middle East. “It’s an incredible experience and it’s part of our strategy to bring live games to the market.”

The NBA last played in France in the preseason in 2010; it is the first regular season match in Paris.

Tickets for Friday’s game at the AccorHotels Arena sold out quickly. On Monday StubHub, tickets were available for 250 euros to 3,000 euros, ranging from $ 277 to $ 3,300 each.

When the NBA announced the game last March, it created a web page for people to register their interest in the tickets and got more than 150,000 clicks, Rivera said in a recent telephone interview.

Traveling to Paris will help the Bucks increase their international visibility – which is already important, thanks to the most useful player in the NBA, the Greek Freak.

“Our presence on the global platform in Paris will bring our brand out of North America and Paris,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “We will have our team with” Milwaukee “on their chest (on uniforms) playing a regular season match in Paris. This is a great infomercial on the greatness of this city.”

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer speaks to the media during the team shooting Tuesday at the Palais de sports Marcel-Cerdan in Paris. (Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

A quarter of the NBA was born abroad

The first game with an NBA team in Paris dates back to 1991, when the Lakers beat a Spanish team. The following year, the Dream Team led by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird won a gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics, the catalyst for the NBA’s worldwide popularity that continues to resonate almost three decades later. .

Among the spectators of the 1992 Olympic Games were the future All-Stars of the NBA Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker. What had been a net of foreign players in the NBA has slowly increased so far, almost a quarter of the league was born abroad – 108 players from 38 countries and territories were on the roster of the evening opening of this season.

There are 11 French players in the NBA including Nicolas Batum of Charlotte. Indeed, France is the most represented European country in the NBA since the 2007-2008 season.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, rookie of the year last season, Luka Dončić of Dallas is from Slovenia and defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert is French.

Feigin credits his team that got the green light for Paris to the Bucks’ excellent records in recent seasons, including a first leg match in the NBA Finals.

In addition, in addition to the Antetokounmpo brothers, the Bucks roster includes players from Croatia and Turkey.

“We have been an international team for a long time, retaining international players. We have been one of the most competitive teams in the past two years. We have the ability to be a championship caliber team” said Feigin. .

Aside from Friday’s game, the NBA is hosting clinics for French youth through its NBA Jr. program and NBA House, a free fan event with guest appearances of NBA mascots and legends, which will be open from Thursday at Sunday.

The NBA Jr. junior basketball program includes leagues in 31 countries in Europe and the Middle East for 42,000 boys and girls. The NBA hopes that many of these young people will become fans, buying merchandise, watching games and cheering for teams based on the other side of the world.

Rivera recognizes that football remains the world’s number one sport, but quickly adds that basketball is Europe’s number two sport.

“I don’t necessarily see football as a competition, but I look at it with aspiration,” said Rivera. “From a cultural and lifestyle perspective, I think we are appealing to a younger, more urban and promising generation. As we progress, I think we will bridge this gap” with football.

THANK YOU: Subscriber support makes this work possible. Help us share our knowledge by purchasing a gift subscription.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/01/22/milwaukee-bucks-fans-paris-finally-get-chance-see-team-play-live/4526478002/