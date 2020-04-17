Milwaukee boy has minor injuries after firing gun he located in a household

Share This Tale!
Let friends in your social community know what you are reading about
Milwaukee 6-12 months-old boy has small accidents after firing a gun he observed in a house law enforcement look for to file prices versus 79-12 months-outdated lady
Submit to Facebook
Sent!
Posted!
A backlink has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Close
A 6-yr-old boy endured a minor gunshot wound Thursday just after accidentally firing a gun he uncovered in a Milwaukee house.
Law enforcement are searching for legal costs against a 79-year-aged girl.
The incident occurred shortly ahead of 3 p.m. in a residence in the 3600 block of North 25th Street. The boy suffered a graze wound.
More: 9-year-previous boy suffers significant gunshot wound Wednesday two folks arrested
Law enforcement cautioned gun proprietors to safe firearms with gun locks or in protected areas to preserve them out of the get to of little ones.
Our subscribers make this reporting achievable. Be sure to contemplate supporting nearby journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/offer.
Go through or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/tale/news/crime/2020/04/16/milwaukee-boy-has-small-injuries-right after-firing-gun-he-observed-household/5149671002/
A lot more Stories
-
Milwaukee 6-yr-previous has minimal accidents right after firing a gun he discovered
April 16, 2020, 7:04 p.m.
-
Milwaukee lady, 80, dies in Easter Sunday residence fireplace
April 16, 2020, 5:32 p.m.
-
‘He said the items that essential to be said’: Longtime Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane dies
April 16, 2020, 7:03 p.m.
-
Tony Evers closes educational institutions for the year, extends order to continue to be at household
April 16, 2020, 6:20 p.m.
-
Sure, in U.S. position decline is tied to health insurance coverage reduction
April 16, 2020, 12:27 p.m.
-
Sheriff threatened to jail teen’s family members above Instagram put up about coronavirus
April 16, 2020, 5:50 p.m.