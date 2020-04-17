Milwaukee boy has minor injuries after firing gun he located in a household

Share This Tale!

A 6-yr-old boy endured a slight gunshot wound Thursday after obtaining a gun in a Milwaukee house and firing it.

A 6-yr-old boy endured a minor gunshot wound Thursday just after accidentally firing a gun he uncovered in a Milwaukee house.

Law enforcement are searching for legal costs against a 79-year-aged girl.

The incident occurred shortly ahead of 3 p.m. in a residence in the 3600 block of North 25th Street. The boy suffered a graze wound.

More: 9-year-previous boy suffers significant gunshot wound Wednesday two folks arrested

Law enforcement cautioned gun proprietors to safe firearms with gun locks or in protected areas to preserve them out of the get to of little ones.

