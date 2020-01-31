Milwaukee bars open late during DNC? The policy of the marriage barn can block

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-national-convention%2Cbills-and-acts%2Cwineries%2Cbreweries%2Cdistilleries%2Cscott-fitzgerald&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Bar and restaurant owners want to take advantage of the late-night crowds expected at the Democratic National Convention, but a long-standing debate in a state house can put that new venture at risk.

A bill to extend the opening times of bars and restaurants to 4 o’clock during the week of the July convention – which will attract tens of thousands of potential customers – would also require that Government Tony Evers change course and that scour owners pay for permits for hosting weddings and complying with other new regulations.

The legislation is supported by a number of important groups, including the powerful Tavern League lobby group, which does not support proposals to extend the opening times of bars unless the state agrees to arrange wedding venues in the shed – rules that the group already has years.

“I think it involves a lot of compromises,” Tavern League spokesman Scott Stenger said in an interview about the bill, which is still being drafted. “It is the least the state should do to ensure that locations (are safe).”

But the Senate leader threw cold – though not ice cold – water on the odds that the proposal would pass in March, when the legislature plans to adjourn this year.

“The bigger problem is that trying to draft a bill that has to do with everything that is closely related to alcohol now has so many different perspectives and that many other things have to do with it at four in the morning, “majority leader Scott Fitzgerald, Senate told the Milwaukee Business Journal in an interview Thursday. “I’m not going to say that something is dead, but that’s the problem.”

Under current legislation, establishments with class “B” licenses or permits must be closed from Monday to Friday from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They do not have to close on New Year’s Eve.

The proposal extends the bar time in Southeast Wisconsin to 4:00 am during the DNC, requires that wedding bar owners pay the state $ 2,000 every two years for permits, mandates to close wedding venues at midnight, hire bartenders with permits, and hold liability insurance. The bill would also reduce the number of hours that small breweries can be open and allow the state to issue alcohol permits for State Fair Park in West Allis and Road America racetrack in Elkhart Lake.

Republican rep. Rob Swearingen from Rhinelander, who is preparing the bill, said that the proposal includes several measures, as extending opening hours during the DNC opens up the state’s drinking laws, attracting all kinds of stakeholders and making it difficult to get a bill to set that only extends the bar time.

“That’s the politics of it,” Swearingen said. “Only the small changes in this account have resulted in a lot of horn locking.”

He said the bill also has the support of key groups that represent supermarkets and restaurants and others who give life, but the future is unclear because of its scope.

“Our primary interest is to offer all our hospitality providers – restaurants, hotels, bars, distilleries, wineries, artisan breweries, etc. – the opportunity to work for longer hours during the DNC. We really don’t have a dog in the battle for the other additional issues, “said Steve Baas from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, who said the group was not involved in drawing up the bill.

“In general, however, the more you complicate the plumbing, the greater the chance that something is hiding in the drain. So in that respect, the scope and complexity of the bill is concerned,” Baas said.

Whether owners of barns rented for events such as weddings should be subject to the same rules as other event locations has been discussed by lawmakers in recent years and ended up in court last year.

Shortly after taking office in 2019, Evers made it clear that his administration would not require owners of such locations to receive liquor licenses before renting their barns for events.

That decision, for a while, settled a long-standing debate between those who operate wedding locations on farmland and restaurant and bar owners who say that all wedding locations should be treated the same according to state law if alcohol is consumed on their property.

Barge owners and conservatives from the free market have argued that the sites are private places and should not be subject to regulations applied to companies whose model depends on the sale of alcohol.

But now, while Evers is under pressure to find a way to give bar and restaurant owners in Southeast Wisconsin a few extra hours of work, the proposal raises the dormant issue.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue, who would enforce new rules for wedding owners, said Secretary Peter Barca reviewing the proposal.

