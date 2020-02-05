Milwaukee alderman calls for discipline from MPS teacher after tweets about the diagnosis of cancer in Rush Limbaugh

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee councilor Bob Donovan in a statement Wednesday, February. 5 called for the discipline of a teacher from Milwaukee Public Schools because of his tweets in the aftermath of Rush Limbaugh’s revelation that he has advanced lung cancer. The alderman wrote that this teacher, “has no business in an MPS system room.”

Rush Limbaugh, the most prominent political radio presenter in the United States, said on Monday, February 3, that he will start treating lung cancer. Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that an advanced stage of the disease had been diagnosed with him. He said the diagnosis was confirmed on January 20.

After that announcement, Donovan said in his statement Travis Sarandos, a teacher at the Milwaukee School of the Arts, to Twitter and “told his 1,323 followers that he was happy,” while writing: “Rush Limbaugh must definitely suffer from cancer. It’s great that he dies, and hopefully it will be just as fast as painful. “

Donovan’s statement noted that Sarandos made his Twitter page on Tuesday. FOX6 News has obtained screenshots of the tweets.

The full statement by Alderman Donovan can be found below:

“The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) system attaches great importance to inclusion, tolerance, diversity and mutual respect. How can it accept the comments from Travis Sarandos, a teacher at the Milwaukee School of the Arts, via his Twitter account? “

“Shortly after political commentator Rush Limbaugh told his listeners that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, Sarandos went to Twitter and told his 1,323 followers that he was happy. “(R) ush limbaugh should definitely suffer from cancer,” he wrote in a message that the lack of proper English use is missing. “(I) it’s great that he dies, and hopefully it’s just as fast as painful.”

“Not happy to limit his anger to experts,” Mr. Sarandos previously hoped for our collective future without the extinction – the extinction, mind you – of Christian conservative voters. As a possible remedy for their presence in the voting public, he suggested: “… maybe we are poisoning communion wine?”

“Probably realizing that he was discovered by WISN radios Mark Belling, Mr. Sarandos had removed his Twitter page from last night. It would be easy enough to reject badly written, youthful nonsense in this way, had it not been for his role in teaching He is supposed to be an example of the inclusive, tolerant, and respectful spirit of the Milwaukee Public schools. He is clearly nothing of that kind. And he did not make his comments private. He made them up. one of the most public platforms where one of his students could easily have seen them. “

“In a referendum question about the spring vote, the MPS system will soon ask all residents of Milwaukee to increase their taxes for their benefit. The representatives must know for sure that one of the questions many have about approving this referendum is whether the system will be good stewards of the money provided. If the MPS system is aware of Mr Sarandos’ statements and has not taken corrective action, it is difficult to claim that it has its own house in order. “

“Mr. Sarandos comments deserve discipline. In the meantime, he has no business in an MPS system room.”

A spokeswoman for MPS has issued this statement:

“We are aware of the actions of Mr. Sarandos and can confirm that he did not speak on behalf of students or staff of Milwaukee High School of the Arts or Milwaukee Public Schools. Mr. Sarandos is currently a teacher at MPS and has been working at the district since 2017. “

.