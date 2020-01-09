Milwaukee Advertising Museum founder dies at 92

Loading...

Elaine Eisner has spent decades contributing to the Milwaukee advertising community, moving from co-ownership of a mid-to-late 1900s business to helping students get involved in advertising today.

His greatest contribution to local advertisers was to cultivate and found the Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design in the third district in 2000, which had the largest collection of advertising artifacts in the country for some time.

Twenty years after the construction of the nationally renowned museum, which finally closed, Eisner died on December 22 at the age of 92.

His inspiration for the museum, and his reason for accomplishing most things in his life, came from his family.

The museum was launched as a way to keep the memory of her husband alive after her death from a heart attack in 1990.

“She supported everything my father did. She has always been her partner,” said Elaine’s daughter Deb Hackbarth. “And she loved the energy and passion of people in the advertising industry. She likes being in the creative side of the business and being around creative people.”

Elaine and her husband William Eisner founded the advertising company William Eisner and Associates in 1959.

Elaine worked as a housewife and stenographer in a law firm while her husband attended the Layton School of Art, which is now the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

When he graduated, the two opened an advertising agency.

“She had an office which was the first thing you saw when you walked in. Anyone could come in and talk to her … she was the heart and soul of the business,” said Mary Pat Fischer, who worked in the office. as an intern in 1990.

Shortly after Fischer started the business, William died. Their son Bill Eisner took over and worked in advertising until his death in November.

“I started just before her husband died and it was a crazy time to be there,” said Fischer. “It was really devastating for her and she just made a difference. I don’t know how she did it.”

Elaine remained positive for her family and workers during the difficult period. To boost the company’s morale, she took 40 diamonds from a piece of jewelry Will had given her and put them on pins for each of the company’s 40 employees.

“I was at the bottom of the company and she treated me like I was the president,” said Fischer. “She treated everyone this way, she made everyone feel really special. I haven’t met anyone else who just treated everyone equally and well.”

Shortly after the death of her husband, she began working at the museum, but was delayed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She repeatedly beat breast cancer later in the year. life.

When the Eisner Advertising Museum finally opened, it was originally created in partnership with MIAD.

She told the Sentinel Journal in 1995 that she and her husband “found it sad when the Milwaukee businesses thought they had to go to one of the coasts to find good advertising work”. The objective was therefore to present not only the work from across the country, but also the work that had been in Milwaukee.

“She was like the godmother of the Milwaukee advertising community,” said Fischer.

MIAD purchased the museum building at 208 N. Water St. in the 1990s and the museum finally opened in 2000.

“She was a pioneer in creating a national advertising museum in Milwaukee. No one thought it was possible. But she did,” said Hackbarth.

Elaine became such an important part of the Milwaukee advertising community that she was inducted into the Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame three years ago.

“He is a truly unusual figure in our advertising world because he doesn’t really fit a conventional model,” said Gary Mueller, who inducted Elaine and was on the museum’s board of directors. “Everyone was inducted as a top designer or agency owner or senior designer. She did something unique and different. No one else would have done it.”

The museum has grown exponentially. Elaine purchased the collection from the American Advertising Museum in 2004 when it closed.

“New York, L.A., these are large agency communities, and having this in Milwaukee has raised the profile of our industry here,” said Mueller.

The museum housed United AdWorkers of Milwaukee and continued to function as a museum and event space until the building in which it was located was sold in 2010.

After the museum closed, Elaine created the Eisner Creative Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the diversity of the Milwaukee creative community.

“I think it had an even greater impact on the transition to the Eisner Foundation,” said Jeff Carrigan, who served on the museum and foundation boards. “We have made grants on a quarterly basis to various academic, artistic and creative organizations that truly reach the next generation.”

“She always encouraged young people and helped young people at risk explore the world of advertising,” said Carrigan.

Elaine donated over $ 100,000 to the foundation for various programs and scholarships.

Aside from advertising, Elaine’s faith and family were the most important to her.

“She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. From afar. Her family was so important to her,” said Hackbarth. “Even when she didn’t feel so good or there were difficult moments in her life, she always smiled. Always thinking of others. Encouraging them … she never gave up when things seemed dark and she had such faith in God. “

A memorial service for Elaine will take place Thursday at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield. Tours start at 9 a.m. and a service will take place at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served in the Stock Exchange room at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the MACC Fund, the Ronald McDonald House, or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Jordyn Noennig covers pop culture and entertainment in Milwaukee. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or send an email to Jordyn.Noennig@jrn.com.

