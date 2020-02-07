Milwaukee 2020: Summerfest site for DNC welcome party site for delegates

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee announced on Friday 7 February that Maier Festival Park will be the location of the official Delegate Welcome Party for the Democratic National Convention. The event, which takes place on Sunday July 12, will serve as the official introduction of the delegates to the city of Milwaukee before the congress starts on July 13.

A press release indicates that the delegate’s welcome party will be on the north side of the Summerfest site, and offers views of the shores of Lake Michigan to the thousands of delegates who are invited to attend.

As part of its guest duties, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for organizing three major events during the week of the convention – the Media Welcome Party, which will take place on July 11; the Delegate Welcome Party, which will take place on July 12; and the Volunteer Appreciation Party, which will take place on July 17. The locations for the other two events will be announced in the coming weeks.

