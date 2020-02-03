Milwaukee 2020 guest committee is being investigated due to concerns about the working environment

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 guest committee is investigating concerns about the working environment. This, following the board of directors of the guest committee on Monday, February 3, shared a letter with staff informing them of the steps taken to dispel concerns about work environment and staff leadership.

The board of directors of the host committee has commissioned a third party to evaluate and investigate the allegations.

The committee chairman, Liz Gilbert, will not be in the office during the investigation and will not be in contact with staff during the investigation.

Separately, Adam Alonso, another member of the guest committee’s leadership, was placed on administrative leave, awaiting the outcome of the case.

The guest committee said it is committed to an inclusive, non-discriminatory and supportive environment.

The Democratic National Convention was scheduled for July 13-16, 2020 in Milwaukee. The host committee and the Democratic National Convention committee plan the event.

Statement by Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention:

“The Democratic Party is firmly convinced that everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in their workplace and we will always take serious bullying and harassment claims in the workplace. The claims of employees of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee form an unacceptable and disturbing environment. The board of directors of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee is moving forward with a plan to restore an office culture that matches the values ​​and expectations of our party. “

