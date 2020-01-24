Milos Raonic rejects favorite Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Milos Raonic from Canada goes to the round of 16 at the Australian Open after a big upset on Friday.

The number 32 seed of Thornhill, Ont., Defeated No. 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 in a third round match at the first Grand Slam of the season.

Raonic, 29, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and missed large parts of the second half of last season with a back issue. Prior to his victories this week, Raonic had not won a competition since October.

“I think I felt that tennis could come together if I could put the work behind it, and I think all those pieces came together today,” Raonic said after the game.

“I was very happy with the outcome in court.”

A career-best world number 3 in 2016, Raonic has dropped to the 35th as he fights injuries and inconsistent results.

He said it took time to cure his illness, including a period of about a month in which he did not serve.

“It allowed me to focus on other things and put things together and get stronger, get fitter,” Raonic said.

Tsitsipas, 21, is considered one of the game’s rising stars, but has had a hard time with the recent Grand Slams. He lost in the first round in Wimbledon and the US Open last year for his third round this week.

Tsitsipas’ best performance at a Grand Slam was a semi-final at the Australian Open last year.

Raonic, who had not played against Tsitsipas before Friday, has played some of the best tennis courts of his career with the Major in Melbourne.

This is the fifth time in the last six years that Raonic has moved on to at least the fourth round. Since 2015, he has shown three quarter-finals and one semi-final.

“I’ve always found a way to put it together here, especially when I’ve had the freedom to train well,” Raonic said.

Raonic is the only Canadian who remains in the singles after Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil and Leylah Annie Fernandez all lost in the first round.

Raonic then plays Marin Cilic of Croatia, who upset number 9 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in a tight five-set game.