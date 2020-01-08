Milos Ninkovic returns for Sydney FC to address the midfield deficiency

Loading...

Sydney FC are confident that midfielder Milos Ninkovic can alleviate his midfield injuries by returning to Friday night’s game against Newcastle Jets. However, there is a risk that the game will be postponed.

An FFA source had told the herald that she wanted to make a decision whether to postpone the game because the state is still flooded with bushfires. Should the FFA postpone the game at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, the W-League game between Newcastle and Adelaide United would also not take place.

Milos Ninkovic completed her training on Wednesday

But as good news for the Sky Blues, Ninkovic resumed his full training session on Wednesday after a weak calf injury excluded him from Sydney’s 2-1 win over Adelaide United last weekend. The blues stocks are exhausted.

Sydney coach Steve Corica faced a shortage of midfielders. Up to three players were excluded before Ninkovic fully trained again. The Sky Blues have to do without their two regular defensive midfielders. Brandon O’Neill has to pause after a knee injury and Luke Brattan has to pause after five yellow cards. Attacking midfielder Luke Ivanovic is still questionable due to an injury.