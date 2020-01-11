Milnes: What modern conservatives can learn from Sir John A. Macdonald

Loading...

Sir John Alexander Macdonald, 1815-1891, could have shown the modern Tories a few things.

HO / THE CANADIAN PRESS

It would be wise for Canadian conservatives to spend time on Sir John A. Macdonald Day today, looking for their history for guidance on entering 2020. And they should start with the story of the founder of their party, Sir John A. Macdonald .

In a 50-year transformational political career, the Kingston man brought his party to great heights, including six victories in the majority. This Father of Confederacy spent 19 years as prime minister, making him Canada’s longest serving conservative prime minister.

The first lesson that today’s conservatives will discover by studying Macdonald is that there are no quick solutions on the road to power. Rebuilding a party involves much more than replacing and replacing a leader. “Depend on it,” Macdonald said, “the long game is the real one.”

When playing his long game, Macdonald constantly embraced new and bold ideas. He fought to broaden the voting rights, legalized trade unions, edited national policies, ensured the access of Manitoba, Prince Edward Island and British Columbia to Confederation and founded the RCMP to help shape what would become Alberta and Saskatchewan.

By doing all of this – with notable errors such as the approaches he, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, and other prime ministers demonstrated in their policies and attitudes toward indigenous peoples – Macdonald defied geography itself for a separate nation in the northern half of the firmly anchor the continent.

The most important national project that he developed (alongside the Confederation itself) was the Canadian Pacific Railway. This band of 5000 km of steel connects Canadians physically, psychologically and permanently from the Atlantic to the Pacific coast.

To accomplish this act of building nations meant that Macdonald did not acquire the political capital he had spent his entire life on. He chose to spend it instead, risk it all, and make him one of those rarest leaders capable of defining an era like his.

At his death, even his opponents acknowledged this. “It can be said that the life of Sir John Macdonald, from the date he came to Parliament, is the history of Canada,” Wilfrid Laurier declared famously as he lied to his Tory enemy.

Given resuscitation and other examples, modern conservatives must reconsider their failed approach to climate change. Coming up with and implementing conservative ideas for this issue must be ‘job one’. Climate change should be seen by the party as what it really is when viewed through a Macdonald-like lens: an opportunity, not an obstacle. This allows conservatives to turn this issue into their modern resuscitation.

Another opportunity for conservatives, handy that is already embedded in the DNA of the party, also concerns the environment. From Sir Robert Borden and the Canadian Arctic Expedition from 1913 to 1918, to the enthusiastic crafting of Brian Mulroney over Nunavut, and further on to Stephen Harper’s annual voyages north of 60 and directing the discovery of Franklin’s lost ships – Canada’s North Pole has always played a basic role in Canada’s conservative vision.

John Diefenbaker, inspired in the same way by the example of Macdonald and the vastness of the Arctic, at its best. “This is the vision: One Canada,” he thundered. “Sir John A. Macdonald saw a Canada from east to west: he opened the west. I see a new Canada – a Canada from the north. This is the vision! “

But the most important aspect of Macdonald’s legacy is what Andrew Scheer has set aside on the latter’s path to defeat last fall. In short, the refusal of the former leader to give a Macdonaldian welcome hand to Canadians from the LGBTQ community should never be repeated.

The conservative tent must constantly expand, just like under Macdonald. He brought French and English, Catholics and Protestants, Westerners and maritime men, and Canadians working in farms and factories, to the Tory sheepfold.

“Anyone who wants to be a progressive conservative,” he said, “should follow me.” And follow him, Canadians did that.

By playing the long game today, a new generation of conservatives can certainly do the same. Happy sir John A. Macdonald day.

Kingston’s Arthur Milnes, a speechwriter by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and research assistant of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney about his memoirs, is the co-editor of Canada Transformed: The Speeches of Sir John A. Macdonald, published by McClelland and Stewart.

