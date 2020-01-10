Mills receives support when the Wyoming Business Council approves $ 2.1 million in grants to the community

Loading...

File, Oil City News

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council will provide approximately $ 2.1 million in total to five communities in Wyoming.

The Board approved the five Community Development Block Grants during a special session on Wednesday January 8th.

“Yoder, Gillette, Laramie, Dubois, and Mills received approximately $ 2.1 million for projects that benefit low-income to low-income citizens,” said the Wyoming Business Council on Friday. “This is federal money from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.”

The city of Mills will receive $ 425,200 for the construction of a new water storage tank in its water treatment plant.

“The current water storage tank is 38 years old and the inside of the tank is faulty, which exposes the tank to corrosion,” said the Wyoming Business Council. “There is a check valve that increases rodent infiltration into the tank and can cause significant water safety problems.”

“The finished water tank is crucial so that the city can deliver water that meets drinking water standards.”

Laramie’s $ 500,000 grant will help expand the interreligious Good Samaritan’s pantry.

With the $ 500,000 grant from the city of Yoder, they can install water supply lines.

Dubois’ $ 400,000 grant allows them to demolish an abandoned school building.

Gillette’s $ 262,399 will support the remodeling of two youth emergency services.