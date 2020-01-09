Mills PD Warrant Watch-Shreve, Stanley, Carter, Lee, Drake

Loading...

(Above L-R) Travis Shreve, Shawn Stanley, Robert Carter (Below L-R) Dawn Lee, Maren Drake (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Mills police department says it is looking for several people with active arrest warrants in Natrona County.

The following information and booking photos are provided by the police in Mills. Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office. An arrest warrant is not considered a fault.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people to contact the Mills Police Department at (307) -266-4796.

Article below …

Travis Shreve (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

Travis Shreve, 21 years old, arrest warrant for non-compliance with original waste fee.

Shawn Stanley (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

Shawn Stanley, 48 years old, arrest warrant for non-compliance with original charges for improper use of a motor home

Robert Carter (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

Robert Carter, 38 years old, arrest warrant for non-compliance with an original suspension suspension fee

Dawn Lee (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

Dawn Lee, 35 years old, non-appearance disclaimer based on original driving under suspension charge, No Insurance, Paraphernalia

Maren Drake (courtesy of the Mills Police Department)

Maren Drake, 42 years, guarantees failure to meet an original No Insurance fee.