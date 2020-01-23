Millman against Federer: The team man fights for lightning to strike twice

Roger Federer’s legendary former coach, Tony Roche, is on the National Tennis Center’s busy training grounds and chats about a player he calls “the ultimate professional”.

For the Swiss third-round opponent John Millman, a description is used instead, which undeniably applies to Federer.

Or Johnny, like Roche and others, refer to the proudest and nicest Queenslanders.

Millman is the assignable everyone of Australian tennis.

The fighter (not a term he loves) who hurt and disappointed before starting a good career. The Trier, which is also more.

He calls himself “typical Australian” and “one of the people”.

Others see someone who has never forgotten where it came from or how it was there, even if the culmination of the 30-year-old’s career so far in the world’s largest square, Arthur Ashe Stadium, against the richest and richest sport most famous name in the world.

“He’s a role model for the mortals, one of whom I was, how to keep going long enough and then find a way for John to break through,” said Australian tennis expert Paul McNamee.

“And then, to defeat the best player in history, he thinks he’ll be the crowning glory.”

Australian John Millman hopes that “lightning can strike twice” when he plays Roger Federer on Friday. Photo: AAP

Not yet that he’s done, but since then, nothing has surpassed the sultry September night in Flushing Meadows in 2018 before a prominent crowd – to be honest – watched King Roger in Queens instead of beating the only Australian in a grand Slam match this century.

It may be a slight exaggeration to say that it belongs in the catalog of major events that you remember where you were when it happened, but it was also an irresistible opportunity for Australian tennis as you wanted it to be forgive you if you did it

Back in Melbourne, the audience experience shared the couch with a sick teen who is also a crazy sports fan, and one was horrified to discover that, for once, her mother didn’t even cheer on the Fed.

But soon enough she had taken over Millman’s side when the almost unthinkable removed a hemisphere.

McNamee, the former director of the Australian Open, was in New York that evening to celebrate world number 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of 2016 in Wimbledon’s courtyard with young Nick Kyrgios.

Roger Federer was in great shape in this tournament. Photo: Getty

Yes, it was debilitatingly hot and humid, Federer had emphasized that he had never felt physically worse, while Millman now, “He had no problem – he’s from Queensland”.

However, McNamee emphasizes that it is one thing to be able to trigger such an overheating struggle, and ultimately much more difficult to do so.

Especially in such a situation. Especially against an all-time summit of the game.

Are you worth it Are you good enough can you? “Really?”

“So I really appreciate what John did in New York. Although it was clear that Roger felt uncomfortable with the heat in the middle of the game, you still have to do the job,” said McNamee.

John will leave everything outside again, but Roger will be really ready for him this time. “

Millman smiles that one episode of 2018 was that he talked a lot more about the mighty Federer than he’d ever expected, and admitted this week that the valued experience was one of the career snapshots that he eventually retired will wear.

At the moment he promises “that I will go out there and crack it.” Regardless of the score at the end of the day, I go out and leave everything out there. If lightning strikes twice, I wouldn’t say no. “

So back to Roche, the guru who recently received the first ATP Coaching Award for his decades-long contribution.

In his calm manner, the 74-year-old predicted that the warrior, who isn’t a Johnny lately, wouldn’t go anywhere without the bravest struggles.

“Johnny is getting the most out of his game and that’s what players are looking for,” said Roche, who supports Millman in his Davis Cup role and who always values ​​the leadership and role model he sees.

“Johnny is just the ultimate team man, and that’s what was great in Australia’s culture to have people like Johnny.

“Everyone works hard, but I think you admire people like Johnny, who has gone through tough times and is getting through. He gets the results he deserves.”

The sport is of course blessed to have had Federer and 20 major titles in the past decades. His collaboration with Roche lasted from 2005 to mid-2007.

According to Tony Roche, John Millman is the “ultimate team man”. Photo: AAP

Whether Roche thought at the time that Federer was still playing at the age of 39: “Oh, look at how he plays and how he cares for his body, I’m not surprised that he plays as well as he ever played. It’s amazing, yes. “

Millman will have to do everything to beat him a second time out of four, and he hopes for tough conditions and the alignment of the planets.

Millmania had its origins north of the Tweed, but Melbourne Park is itching to see its next eruption.

Millman is a favorite from home; Federer a treasure everywhere.

The Rod Laver Arena will be the venue, despite Millman’s pre-game suggestions that he could call for the wilder Melbourne Arena, “but I don’t think Roger knows what this court looks like.”

However, he knows a lot more, even if he starts with a smaller lead than before and would prefer to be undercooked than exaggerated.

But that’s where Roche’s hope is: this Federer might be a little inappropriate, while the Australian workhorse’s competitive diet was just right.

According to Federer’s words, Millman is “fit as a violin”; The Australian must make the game as physical as possible after experiencing a day of relaxation after the five consecutive best-of-five games and, as always, preparing himself professionally.

“You have to hope that Roger is absent – and sometimes he is,” says McNamee.

“But he’s playing incredibly well right now. I think it’s going to be a big question.”