Millions of adults would leave their other half if they won the lottery.

A study of 2,000 adults in a relationship that found up to one in six people would consider ending a relationship if money gave them an easy way out.

And of those who want to stay with a partner, 24 percent do NOT want to split the winnings 50/50.

The main reasons for maintaining a majority stake in cash include the partner’s lack of confidence in keeping the winnings secret and the fact that “it is my ticket, my money”.

While three in ten who want to keep the money say that they have an agreement with their other half that keeps all finances separate.

It is worrying that 20 percent of couples already state that they cannot say that they are currently satisfied with their partner, even if there is no gust of wind.

It also turned out that 40 percent would hardly tell a single soul if they took a win.

A spokeswoman for Lottoland, who commissioned the study in collaboration with the Millionaire Superdraw on February 7, said: “Sometimes you have to choose between love and money, and as this study shows, many are willing to do so.

“It is quite shocking to see how many adults are only with their other half because they cannot afford to leave them.

“And since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, it’s sad to see that there are many relationships that aren’t happy or fulfilling.”

The study also found that 16 percent of respondents don’t necessarily expect their partner to share their lottery winnings.

Those who did, however, would want 50% of the money to be divided equally – and 36% would say they would drop their other half immediately if they didn’t split the loot.

And while the majority of the British are generous and 71 percent say they would definitely share the money with family and friends if they had enough to go around, there are some who would pull the purses together and keep every penny.

Of those who would not reveal anything, 32 percent would not want everyone to suddenly think they could come to them for money.

Three out of ten do not want others to feel rich, while 26 percent worry that friendships and relationships are not real.

For some, the reluctance to share is largely due to an existing lack of liquidity. 18 percent are already burdened with too much debt, and a fifth say they currently have no money.

The average adult who is polled about OnePoll and is willing to share the winnings raffles 30 percent of his price.

And when asked how to spend a new portion of the money, 47 percent would go shopping straight away.

Only a third would go the sensible way and repay the mortgage, while 45 percent would book a big vacation.

A second property is a must for almost six in ten adults, while house renovations – including new kitchens, carpets, bathrooms, and extensions – are on the list for 18 percent of the population.

Lottoland’s spokeswoman added: “Most of us can only dream of a stroke of luck, but for some the dream becomes a reality.

“The most important thing for the British is that they keep their loved ones close and look after them, which is very nice.

“Everyone thinks they know what they would do if they won the lottery, and everyone has a plan on how to spend the money. However, the reality can be very different.”

