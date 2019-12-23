Millions more people traveling on vacation this year than last year

Loading...

The last crazy blow is underway. From crowded roads to crowded skies: everyone is on the move trying to get home for the holidays. An estimated 2.5 million people in Massachusetts plan to travel 50 miles or more this week. That includes driving and traveling by plane. That would make this holiday season the eighth to set a travel record. Nationally, AAA said 4 million more people will travel this year than last year. These are some of the highest travel numbers in two decades. The calm weather forecast also makes it easier for people to get home for the holidays.

