Millions had to repair the streets in Michigan damaged by flooding

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and inland waterways could be expensive for Michigan. According to official information, the cost of repairs and upgrades is estimated to be up to $ 100 million.

Approximately 40 locations across the state have been severely affected by flooding and erosion as the lakes have reached record levels last year, said Brad Wieferich, director of the State Department of Transportation’s development office. Inland lakes and streams are also full, and the soil is saturated in many places.

Approximately $ 5 million could be needed for immediate corrections, Wieferich said. However, long-term improvements such as repairing slopes or redirecting sections of the road further away from the coast will require significantly more.

“These things are going to be expensive in a hurry,” Wieferich said during a press conference after officials met with five ministries and two federal agencies to coordinate the strategy to deal with the flood problem.

He described the $ 100 million figure as a back-of-the-envelope estimate based on initial engineering consultations.

The streets of Michigan are already in a notoriously bad condition. Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer and the leaders of the Republican-led legislature are debating how to raise funds for long-awaited improvements.

Excess water could make the situation worse – not just near the coasts, but also in places where the ground is wet, as winter creates more potholes through frost and thawing in spring.

Farmers are also suffering, said Gary McDowell, director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Thousands of acres of farmland were not planted last year because it was too wet, he said.

“We can no longer absorb water. It’s like a sponge, ”said McDowell.

Government agencies formed a team that meets regularly to coordinate their response as spring rain and melting snow pour more water into the lakes and their tributaries, said Liesl Clark, director of the Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

All five large lakes are filled to the brim, a sharp turn less than a decade ago when some record lows hit. Rising levels have been fueled by the region’s wettest time for more than a century, which scientists believe is probably related to the warming climate.

No relief is in sight, as forecasters predict that the lakes will remain high until 2020 and possibly longer.

