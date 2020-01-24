The Iowa congregations are more than a week away, but millions of Americans are free to choose.

The early vote in the crowd of Super Tuesday, which will hold the primary on March 3, is a parallel campaign for the Democratic nomination. While the main focus is on who is ahead in the traditional first four electoral states, early voting will allow a much broader constituency to play a key role in selecting the nominee.

In Minnesota, personal voting began on January 17. Vermont’s deadline for sending the postal vote was the same day. Many of the 14 Super Tuesday countries offer some form of early voting between now and mid-February.

These countries will test the organizational strength of the White House’s hope. Campaigns must balance the needs of the first four states – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada – while ensuring that potential supporters in the following Super Tuesday states are addressed. Some campaigns have to go through this two-step process while their candidate is stuck in Washington and in impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Several campaigns have said that they have been working on perfecting this balance for months.

“Super Tuesday has never been March 3 for us,” said Pete Kavanaugh, campaign advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden. “From our perspective and from the perspective of resource allocation, Super Tuesday starts in early February.”

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman, completely ignores the early states and uses his almost bottomless resources to fight hard in the Super Tuesday countries.

“We need supporters so Mike Bloomberg can vote early, regardless of what’s going on,” said Will Dubbs, deputy director of state for Bloomberg’s campaign. “It is just very, very important for us to get these votes and we can focus our efforts on other areas.”

Bernie Sanders sees early elections as a way to increase voter turnout among core voters such as young voters, minority voters, and working class voters. Early polls open up new opportunities for people with strict work schedules or other voting barriers to find time to vote beyond typical election day, spokeswoman Sarah Ford said.

“Early voting is another way of ensuring that these people have the opportunity to vote for Bernie,” she said.

The campaign by Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, teaches volunteers in Minnesota, Colorado, California, and Texas about the early voting process. And Minnesota’s Senator Amy Klobuchar recently gathered in her home state to mark the start of the early election and spark enthusiasm among voters who sent her three times to the U.S. Senate while newcomer Rep. Ilhan Omar fought for Sanders.

Davis Senseman slept with friends in a motorhome in front of a Minnesota polling station to be among the first to vote in the presidential election.

“With Elizabeth Warren, I finally had a candidate that I’m really looking forward to,” said Senseman, a 42-year-old lawyer. “I want to do this first because I’m for something and I don’t vote against something.”

The largest early state, California, will ship ballots to more than 12 million voters as of February 3, on the same day as the Iowa gatherings. However, not all of these voters will receive a main democratic ballot. Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, which offer a combination of mail-in and in-person early voting, are also likely to have a high percentage of early voters, said Michael McDonald, a voting expert who started the US election project the university heads from Florida.

It is difficult to predict how many people will benefit from early voting, McDonald said. While early voting offers a way for campaigns to ensure that the votes of their strongest supporters are cast early, many primary voters will wait to see the results in previous electoral states if their preferred candidates fail. At least one state, Minnesota, gives voters the opportunity to retrieve their ballot paper and change their votes up to a week before election day.

California has by far the largest population of prospective voters. Paul Mitchell, who runs impartial Political Data Inc., which analyzes and sells voter data, predicts that by February 22 in Nevada, about a quarter of democratic votes will be cast. By February 29, 40% in South Carolina will vote.

“If you have people who are with you now, you have to transfer these votes,” he said. “If you run a campaign and you can vote 1 million voters on election day, you can get 200,000 of them to vote early, which reduces your workload.”

In Colorado, where everyone receives a ballot, government officials expect 60% of voters to return their ballot early. In North Carolina, about a quarter of people could vote early, McDonald predicted.

While early voting is an important part of the campaign strategy, some experts and campaign veterans doubt that this will affect the overall outcome of a race. Robby Mook, who led Democrats Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, said voters who are likely to vote early are the hardest advocates of a campaign that would definitely have supported this candidate.

“You can often cannibalize what you’d get anyway on election day,” he said. “The question that every campaign poses is, if it’s honest: how many new votes have I cast?”

However, other observers say that early voting can affect candidate dynamics. Take California, which takes weeks to count the ballots. The first votes cast on election night reflect the earliest votes. If a candidate does particularly well with these voters, he or she could receive an initial boost of energy, even if the results change as later votes arrive in the following weeks.

“If campaigns can use electoral mechanisms to raise their votes to fill these earlier tranches, they can have a greater impact on the national narrative,” Mitchell said.

