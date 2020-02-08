Kathi McCormack Thirst disappeared in 1982 and husband Robert had long been a suspect of her disappearance. Photo credit: Investigation Discovery / YouTube

Investigation Discovery describes the case of Robert Durst, a real estate heir and son of New York mogul Seymour Durst. The 76-year-old thirst is suspected of murdering three people, including his first wife, Kathie McCormack Durst.

His other alleged victims were Texas neighbor Morris Black, who was shot and dismembered in 2001, and Durst’s so-called “close friend” Susan Berman, who was executed and shot in the head in 2000 in her Beverly Hills home.

Thirst got involved in a television documentary

An HBO documentary in 2015 The Jinx investigated the murders that included interviews with thirst. At the end of the documentary, Durst entered a bathroom and when he didn’t seem to know he still had a microphone, he heard him say, “What the hell did I do? Of course they killed everyone. “

A short time later, he was arrested at a New Orleans hotel with a .38 caliber gun in his possession. The prosecutor later argued that he was preparing for a life on the run. He is currently being held in Los Angeles for the murder of Susan Berman.

Robert Durst during his preliminary examination in December 2016. Photo credit: CBS News / YouTube

Investigators arrested him for several circumstances mentioned in the HBO documentation. One of them was confirmation of their belief that Durst had written an anonymous letter to the police alerting them to the murder and location of Berman’s body. Durst finally admitted that he wrote the note on December 31, 2019 on this process. His process is still ongoing.

The disappearance of Kathie Durst

Durst’s wife Kathie was on her way to a medical school in New York in 1982 when she disappeared without a trace. At that time, the police were suspicious of thirst, but substantial evidence was lacking. Her body was never found, which hampered the investigation. She was pronounced dead in 2017.

There are allegations that at the time of her disappearance, Kathie was about to uncover illegal practices by the multi-million dollar thirst organization. It is alleged that Seymour then told his son to take care of the problem.

The murder of Morris Black

Durst was on trial for murder, in 2003 he told the police that he had shot and dismembered a neighbor in Galveston, Texas. He claimed to have killed the man for self-defense and then said he panicked, crushed the remains of Morris Black, and disposed of the parts.

It was suspected that Durst had hoped to steal the man’s identity to avoid prosecution for the murder of his wife. He was acquitted of the murder, but spent nine months in a Texas prison for gun-related charges.

The thirst trial is scheduled to resume on February 10, 2020 and is expected to continue into the summer. If convicted, he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison with no probation.

