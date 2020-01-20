Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter and more at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards - The Sun

THE biggest stars in Hollywood were on Sunday for the annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

Among those who reached the red carpet early in the night were nominees Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown, both nominated in the Outstanding Performance category of a drama series ensemble.

Millie Bobby Brown looks angelic in Louis Vuitton at the SAG Awards. Credit: Reuters

Helena Bonham Carter shines at the SAG Awards, where she said about Prince Harry and Meghan: “The world is their oyster. It will be very interesting to see now that they are masters of their own destiny.” Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Millie and Helena were two of the many experienced artists who were nominated this year during the award ceremony, where the nominees and winners are both determined by actors.

Both women also brought home a SAG trophy, Helena for her ensemble work in The King’s Speech and Millie for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series, the same price for which she and the Stranger Things cast compete for this evening.

Helena, nominated for her work as Princess Margaret on the crown, weighed in on the new of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who left the royal family.

“The world is their oyster,” said Helena.

“It will be very interesting to see now that they are masters of their own destiny.”

Dakota Fanning is wearing a green dress with cutout for the SAG Awards. Credit: Rex Features

Nathalie Emmanuel in a flower dress at the awards show on Sunday evening. Credit: AFP or licensors

Dakota Fanning and Nathalie Emmanuel also hit the red carpet early on Sunday.

Dakota has been nominated as part of the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Nathalie is now celebrating her last nomination for Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a drama series alongside the cast of Game of Thrones.