MILLIE Bobby Brown fans praised the “beautiful” 15-year-old actress for being “fully grown up.”

Fans of the Stranger Things star were amazed when she appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jharrel Jerome speak on stage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Millie looked beautiful in an adapted high-low dress and pants ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

Her straight and slender hairstyle perfectly accompanied her all-white clothing.

It also triggered many positive tweets from fans.

A tweet read: “Millie Bobby Brown grows up before our eyes and I am SO PROUD about her GLOSSES yes darling, you do it BIG.”

Millie’s wardrobe led fans to praise her style.

“I wish I was dressed as well as Millie Bobbie Brown at the age of 15,” read a tweet.

Millie’s look also contained a few subtle pieces of Cartier jewelry.

Another social media user tweeted in capital letters: “MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS THE CONCEPT OF ART.”

Millie’s straight and slender hairstyle perfectly accompanied her all-white dress, along with a few subtle pieces of Cartier jewelry. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is depicted with the cast of Stranger Things on the red carpet Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“Girls don’t want a boyfriend, they want sadie sink and mille bobby brown”, read another.

Fans were overwhelmed by how many older Millie appeared – since her debut in Stranger Things in 2016.

“Someone told me how Millie Bobby Brown became a child and looked as fast as an adult young woman,” another tweet read.

Prior to the launch of the Los Angeles awards ceremony, Millie was interviewed on the red carpet about aging and how much her life has changed in her “years of teenage years”.

She said, “I think I’m getting stronger.

“It’s hard because I’m still growing … I haven’t evaluated that yet, so I’ll come back to you if I’m not a teenager.”

The mature look of Millie was also admired when she awarded the prize for outstanding performance by female actors in a comedy series at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In November, Millie also shocked fans with an adult look after she said she wanted to be ‘taken seriously’.

The actress changed her appearance to speak on World Children’s Day at the global summit of the United Nations in New York.

She said: “As a young person it can be difficult to be taken seriously.

“It is so important that we recognize that the workspace is not a level playing field.”

The release date of season four of Stranger Things has not been announced yet.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jharrel Jerome awarded the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Credit: AP: Associated Press Millie is pictured in October 2017

Millie is pictured at the MTV Music Video Awards 2018: Credit: Getty – Contribution

