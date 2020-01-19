Millie Bobby Brown combines her dress with pants at the SAG Awards 2020

Millie Bobby Brown always makes a statement on the red carpet.

The 15-year-old actress “Stranger Things” showed herself at the SAG Awards 2020 in an unexpected look: a dress with pants.

Brown wore an all-white Louis Vuitton outfit that included a long-sleeved coat dress with a belt and an asymmetrical hem over a tailored pair of trousers. “I definitely wanted to have a masculine but very feminine look,” she said on the red carpet during the award ceremony on Sunday evening.

She also revealed that co-star Winona Ryder gave her hair growth tips after shaving it for her role, and warned of an “uncomfortable” interim phase when she finally grew out of it.

The beauty mogul who recently sparked romance novels with rugby player Joseph Robinson from the England World Cup wore her hair straight with a midsection and a brown, smoky eyeshadow look. For accessories, the star added a corset and a simple diamond chain.

She is nominated for her role as an elf on the Netflix show for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Brown recently confirmed that the popular series will begin filming season 4 soon.